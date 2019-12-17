Is your pool turning a different color? Wondering why does my pool keep turning green? Read this article for some pool tips.

(Newswire.net -- December 16, 2019) -- After being away from home for a long time, the first thing you would want to do when you get back is to go for a swim. But wait. You head to your swimming pool, and there is a layer of green on the top. Well, that is embarrassing. The only question that comes to your mind is: why does my pool keep turning green?

Why Does My Pool Keep Turning Green

If you are financing a pool into your mortgage, it is important to know how to properly maintain your pool to prevent hidden costs. Now that you found your way here, this post is going to tell you why your swimming pool is going green. It will not leave it there; you will also learn how to get rid of the green water.

What causes a pool to turn green?

Several reasons can lead to a green pool. Top on the list is poor filtration. What this means is that impurities are finding a way into your water. Other probable causes are the presence of metals, imbalanced chemicals, or algae. You should not wait for anything; as soon as you notice the green, get your tool ready for action.

How to deal with pool water turning green

Clean the filter.

Although there are different pool material options available, all of them will have a filter. The biggest culprit here is your filtration system. Your filter is either dirt or faulty. Clean the filter thoroughly to make sure that nothing unwanted is finding a way into your pool. Since you need as much of the circulation as possible, set it to run between 8 and 12 hours a day. You can split the run time into two halves of 4 or 6 hours. For instance, one run could be early in the morning while the other could be late in the evening.

Balance the chemicals.

Depending on the size of the swimming pool, you should know how long you will be away before balancing the chemicals. You need them at an optimum level for all the days you will be away. Start by testing the level of each chemical, then proceed to balance it. The pH should be no more than 7.8 and not below 7.2, calcium: 400ppm, chlorine 4 to 5ppm, and alkalinity 120ppm. If you are going to be away for weeks on end, you should get someone to come over and help with your pool maintenance. It would be advisable to have an automated chlorinator.

Get rid of metals.

When water overflows from the ground surrounding your pool, expect to have a metal problem. The most common metals are copper and iron. They can also be coming from your tap water. The solution is to make sure there are no metals in your tap, and that water does not run off into your pool.

Skin debris.

Leaves and a lot of other debris will find a way into your pool. Letting the decay on the water surface is a threat to the health of your pool. Skim the solid dirt and use a vacuum to remove smaller particles. Nothing should be floating or sinking in your water.

If this is your question: why does my pool keep turning green; you just found your answers. You also know how to deal with the problem and prevent it from happening in the future. The cardinal rules here are to keep your pool clean and all chemicals balanced. If this seems like too much work to take on, you can always call a pool professional to get the job done.