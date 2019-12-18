If your air conditioner was installed 2010 or earlier, chances are it runs on RR2. Read this article to know what is RR2 refrigerant used for.

What is R22 Refrigerant Used For?

Whether you need to repair your AC unit or improve efficiency; it is important to know what R22 refrigerant is used for. In this post, we’ll discuss RR2 refrigerant and what it’s used for. We’ll also point out how to determine if your appliance uses RR2 refrigerant.

What Is RR2?

RR2 refrigerant has been used for many years in various appliances and equipment ranging from car AC systems and mini-splits to heat pumps and central air conditioners. It has a huge role to play in absorbing and removing heat from a space.

Why Is It Being Phased-Out?

RR2 is a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming and ozone layer depletion. We rely on the ozone layer to absorb harmful UV radiation from the sun, so it’s important to eliminate the use of greenhouse gases as much as possible.

How Do You Know If Your AC Uses R22?

If your air conditioner was manufactured before 2010, there are high chances that it uses R22. You can also check the nameplate on the unit to determine the type of refrigerant being used.

When is the Phase Out Taking Place?

By January 1, 2020, R22 will have been completely phased out. As such, no imported or new R22 will be allowed into the United States after this date. This means that technicians will only be able to use previously produced, reclaimed or recycled R22 to service equipment.

What’s A Safer Alternative to R22?

All cooling equipment and air conditioners currently use hydro-fluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants. The most common refrigerant in use today is R410A, but there are plenty of others including R407A, R407C and R134a. These alternatives are as effective as R22 in cooling interior spaces with less potential to cause global warming or deplete the ozone layer.

If My System Runs on R22 What Are My Replacement Options?

You don’t have to replace your system if it’s working normally, but if it needs to be serviced, here are your options:

Continue using R22: R22 will be harder to source as supplies will be more limited, but it can still be used to service existing air conditioners.

Use a “drop-in” refrigerant: There are several refrigerants that can be used in place of R22. Most will work well but you can expect decreased performance and reliability.

Install a new system: To do your part in conserving the environment and save money on future repairs, consider replacing your AC with a newer model – especially if your equipment is more than 10 years old.

Bottom Line

HVAC preventative maintenance is key to a well running unit. So, what is R22 refrigerant used for? Now you know. Unfortunately, R22 units are not compatible with R-410 refrigerant. You don’t want to use the wrong refrigerant as it can result in the failure of your air conditioning system. Always consult with professional air conditioning services regarding refrigerant.