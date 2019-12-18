Using online marketing to drive brand awareness and sales in this digital age is essential to the survival of your small business.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- As a small business owner, you’re probably aware that using online marketing to drive brand awareness and sales is an integral part of your overall marketing strategy. But did you know that in the digital age it is essential to the survival of your small business?

With more and more consumers turning to online research and shopping, online marketing is no longer a recommendation, but a vital part of your marketing strategy. To further illustrate this point, let’s take a look at home online marketing affected small businesses in 2019:

Digital Marketing in 2019 by the Numbers

First let’s take a look at a few key statistics and trends from 2019:

Consumer Behavior

Consumer behavior is a major indicator for how your business should be spending your marketing dollars. And in this case, the numbers don’t lie—your customers (current and prospective) are online.

74% of consumers rely on social media to guide purchasing decisions.

of consumers rely on social media to guide purchasing decisions. 60% of consumers begin their product research with a search engine.

of consumers begin their product research with a search engine. 75% of local-intent mobile searches result in offline store visits within 24 hours.

of local-intent mobile searches result in offline store visits within 24 hours. Customers who engage with a business on social media spend up to 40% more with them in the long term.

Does it Really Matter?

Still not convinced? Here are few reasons it’s a smart investment:

14% of small businesses fail because they ignore their customers’ needs, while the same number fail because of poor marketing skills.

If your customers are online, you need to be there too—and easy to find.

You need to invest in SEO management services to improve your search ranking—ASAP.

If you want to stay competitive, you probably need to too.





Does it Really Work?

Understandably, you want to know whether online marketing works before you take the next step. Here are some of the most recent stats on the effectiveness of digital marketing:

75% of small business owners think that internet marketing is very effective or effective for attracting new customers.

of small business owners think that internet marketing is very effective or effective for attracting new customers. Nearly 90% of marketers say social marketing efforts have increased their business’s exposure.

of marketers say social marketing efforts have increased their business’s exposure. Email marketing’s average ROI is 122%.

So, how can you improve your digital marketing efforts to harness this power in 2020?

Make Online Marketing Your Priority in 2020

If you’re like many other small business owners who have to make tough decisions about how they utilize their resources, you’re probably apprehensive about going all in on online marketing, but as you can see, it’ll likely pay off big time. For new businesses who are just starting to navigate the waters of online marketing, here are a few important tips to keep in mind when planning for 2020.

Educate yourself about digital marketing: There are plenty of free online courses, blogs, videos, and more that can provide a helpful introduction to online marketing and why it’s important. Hire a seasoned marketing agency to help you: There are more agencies out there pushing SEO services than ever before, but they aren’t all created equal. In fact, many employ tactics that could actually hurt your business’s ranking in the long run. When choosing an SEO firm, make sure you read reviews and carefully evaluate your options. Factor online marketing into your budget (generously): As you can see, online marketing should be a top priority when it comes to your marketing spend. When making your 2020 budget, make sure you allocate substantial funds (and make cuts where needed) to aggressive online marketing efforts so you can take your business to the next level. Heed your SEO’s advice: While you not be an online marketing expert, they are. And, they succeed when you succeed. So, if they’re able to give you solid reasoning for their strategy and spending, it’s likely that they have your best interests in mind and want to help you grow your business. If you’ve followed the advice in tip #2, you’re likely in a good position to put your trust in them.

As you can see, online marketing was important for small businesses in 2019 and it will continue to be an essential factor in growing your business in 2020 and beyond.