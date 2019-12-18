Winter is a perfect time to visit San Diego where the weather is great all year round. Here is what you can expect.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- A lot of people want to visit San Diego, but it can get pretty hot in the summertime. If you wait until the winter, you can still see all of the sights that make this city great without sweating the entire time. Winter is the perfect San Diego whale watching season, and you will have no problems when you search for “sailing excursions near me” on Google. The weather around San Diego is great all year round, so here is what you can expect.

Average Temperatures

During the winter, the average high temperature around the city is 65 degrees Fahrenheit. The average low temperature is between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. To be honest, those temperatures are still far greater than what most other cities in the United States get this time of year. It is cold but not too freezing. If you plan on going out on the ocean after checking out some San Diego whale watch reviews, then you can expect the water temperature to be around 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rain

When traveling to San Diego, you may wonder if you need to pack supplies in case it rains. Generally, you will be safe because it only tends to rain six or seven days each month in San Diego. The city usually gets between 1.5 and two inches of rain every month. You should still check the weather before you arrive to see if there is a chance for rain and whether you need to pack an umbrella or heavy jacket.

Sunshine

In the winter, San Diego typically gets about 7.5 hours of sunshine every day. Daylight tends to span between 10 and 11 hours daily. This gives you plenty of time to see some whales. In San Diego, whale watching season goes from December to March. Although it is wintertime, you do not have to worry about seeing some before the sun sets. You will have ample time to take care of everything and get back to shore for an evening event. There are numerous Christmas events around San Diego to partake in around the city this time of year.

Travel Tips

If you do not have a lot of suitcase space, then look up what the weather will be like during your trip. Even if it does not say rain will happen, it is still a good idea to pack some rain gear just in case. You never know when the weather may change. Additionally, if you will be on a boat, then you may want some extra gear that may get wet from the ocean. For the rest of the time, you can usually get by with casual clothing when you are out at restaurants or out and about on the time.

Winter is still a beautiful time to visit San Diego. The best part is that you can go whale watching without standing out in the freezing cold most of the time. Now that you know what the weather will be like, you can book your next whale watching excursion with peace of mind.