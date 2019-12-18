Signum.ai, the trend-forecasting Artificial Intelligence platform, has predicted that slum tourism is on the rise.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- Rice fields in Bali, snow-white sandy beaches in the Maldives, did all this become boring? According to TripAdvisor "The Choice of a Traveler", Dharavi in Mumbai, one of the largest slums in Asia, was recognized as the "Best Experience" among the travelers to India. It also entered the list of TOP-10 "The choice of a traveler" throughout the Asian region. Thus, even if we discard the ethical side of the issue, this kind of travel as visiting a slum is in great demand.

Signum.ai, the trend-forecasting Artificial Intelligence platform, predicted this trend in July and was not mistaken.

Traveling to poverty. Why do modern tourists choose slums for vacation?

Remember the “Slumdog Millionaire” movie? India, poverty, huge piles of garbage, a dirty river and a fetid odor everywhere, as well as danger at every turn. I want to run away from here. However, today travelers are increasingly seeking to visit such colorful places. Many seek thrills and go there, more scary than exciting.

Traveling to the so-called alternative destinations is an ambiguous direction. After the success of the “Slumdog Millionaire”, western tourists pulled into the Indian Dharavi - the location of the film and the largest slum area in Asia. The companies that organize tours here do not just make money on eccentric tourists: they deduct a certain percentage of profit for the needs of communities and their development.

Thus, travelers with unusual preferences not only relax but also help the poorest areas of the Third World. The program usually includes visits to local homes, workshops and even (for a complete immersion in the atmosphere) lunch at a party with a local family.

People visit slums because the world is different, and such areas are a significant part of it.

Opponents of such tours call them human zoos. The word “safari” is more likely to apply here: “exhibits” are not enclosed in cells. The ethical issue is, of course, acute. Researchers note that wealthy tourists relate to visiting slums as another attraction. “Poverty is not just ignored, it is romanticized!” they say.

But no one goes to the slums to have fun or raise their self-esteem, to feel superior. On the contrary, visiting such places helps people to rethink themselves from a completely different reality, to find their place and to realize how diverse the world is. Traveling to slums is a fairly strong cultural shock for most. Shock is the impetus for action and development.

Such a journey allows you to go beyond the stereotypes that shape our lifestyle. A tourist who visited the famous Dharavi district says that there are a huge number of residents working on waste recycling. They solve the problems that we, residents of prosperous areas in developed countries, create. So aren't these slums in something a better society than ours?

How do slum dwellers feel about travelers?

The question is controversial. Of course, there are cases of aggression. Many tourists on the Internet share their travel stories and note how locals warmly welcome them. There is another great story. In 1996, pop star Michael Jackson long-sought permission to shoot a new clip in Don Marta Favelas (slums) in Rio de Janeiro. The authorities hindered and referred precisely to the unethical attitude towards the residents of the district, they are not a decoration.

Finally, the clip took place, and the locals did not even think about ethical issues and the possible consequences. Michael’s visit became a huge holiday for Favela. Today, there is a statue of the pop king built.

Some will regard this as a humiliation for the locals and an attraction for the rich, but for some, a trip to the slums can become a turning point in life.

Where to go if an alternative vacation is your choice?