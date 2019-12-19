In this article, we’ll discuss how to identify the type of calcium scaling you’re dealing with, treat it and prevent it from forming again.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- Calcium scaling forms when your pool’s calcium levels and pH are imbalanced. This often results in unsightly white or gray stains that form on the sides of your pool. As such, it’s important to learn how to remove calcium from pool water. Although removing calcium scales can be tough, it’s still possible. You can even take preventative steps to keep them from reforming.

How to Remove Calcium from Pool Water

In this article, we’ll discuss how to identify the type of calcium scaling you’re dealing with, treat it and prevent it from forming again with some pool cleaning tips. This guide can also be a part of your autumn pool maintenance if you’d like.

Types of Calcium Buildup

There are two types of calcium buildup that form in pools: calcium silicate and calcium carbonate. The latter is white and flaky and is easy to remove while calcium silicate is white-gray and is more difficult to get rid of. Calcium silicate takes a while to form, pools with a calcium silicate buildup on their walls will often have the scaling in their pipes as well. If the scaling in your pool proves to be calcium silicate, consider hiring a professional to remove the deposits in your pool and filtration system.

To determine the type of calcium scaling on your pool, place several drops of muriatic acid on a deposit. while calcium silicate will not react with the acid, calcium carbonate will react by foaming.

Removing Calcium Carbonate Scaling

You can remove calcium carbonate scaling from your pool with scale remover, stain eraser or pumice stone. A pumice stone should only be used on hard surfaces such as concrete and tile. Simply use the stone to scrub the deposits. Try to prevent scratching by keeping both the surface you’re scrubbing and the stone wet.

There are also plenty of commercially available stain erasers that will remove calcium carbonate. If you decide to use a stain eraser, just make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Pool suppliers will also stock calcium scaling treatments that are safe for all pool surfaces, including steel pools, vinyl and fiberglass. These treatments are added to the pool water and take a few weeks to dissolve the scaling.

Removing Calcium Silicate Scaling

The only reliable way of getting rid of calcium silicate deposits is to use a pumice stone and some elbow grease. These stains can be very difficult to scrub free. If you have a fiberglass or vinyl pool, you won’t be able to use a pumice stone as it would damage the pool surface. An additive designed to specifically remove calcium-scaling may remove the deposits, but these products will often take months to dissolve. If you’re unable to use a pumice stone, you need to contact a pool service provider in your area so you can use professional products that can quickly remove the deposits.

Bottom Line

With those few tips, you now know how to remove calcium from pool water. Don’t let calcium scaling make your pool unsightly. Take steps to remove the pool scaling and once the deposits are no longer visible, take precautions to prevent them, such as installing an automatic cover, cleaning your pool regularly and lowering and maintaining your pool’s pH. Worst comes to worst, you can always reach out to professional pool servicers to remove the calcium from the water.