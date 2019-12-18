Thinking about buying a second-hand car? Here's what you need to consider before you buy a car of your own.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- When you step on the showroom floor to buy a new vehicle, your biggest obstacle in making this purchase is financing the vehicle at a price that you can afford. Other than, researching the performance of that particular make, model and year and its overall standard maintenance concerns, your main goal is to secure the car at a price that you can pay off without any unnecessary financial hassles.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a car on a used car lot, your job gets a whole lot trickier. In this case, you need to buy a car that will not keep you in the repair shop or quit before you drive it around the corner. With this in mind, you need a strategy that will help you to accomplish your objectives. So, here are 7 things to inspect before buying a second hand vehicle.

1.Test Drive the Car

If it is a car you like that looks fairly well on the outside, you need to take it for a test drive to see what you may be buying. A test drive can tell you a lot about a used car in only a few minutes. For instance, you may hear weird sounds that the car salesman may need to explain away. If this is the case, drive it back to the lot and start shopping over again. You should never buy a car that rattles since it may be due to loose bolts or previous accident damage. You need to make sure that have driven the car before you apply for your Car loans Australia.

2. Check to See Much Mileage is on the Car

Inspect the car for the mileage on the car. The amount that you pay is often directly related to how much the car has been on the road. It will also increase the possibilities of undue wear and tear that has been done. The mileage on the car can also make it's resale value and repairs significantly different from those that have lower numbers.

3. Check for Oil Leaks and other types of Leaks

Inspect the car for leaks. Leaks can symbolize quite a few things, including problems with the engine leaking oil, leaks from the radiator that need to be repaired or worn hoses that need to be replaced. Whatever the scenario, any leaks from the car can be future car problems that can be very costly to you.

4. Is the Engine Light On

Is the engine light on? Though the engine light may only signify that maintenance needs to be done, you need to know what you are buying before you make an investment. Normally, before a used car is sold, these maintenances and repairs should be taken care of well in advance. In short, you really need to know what that engine light is on for as well as what it really means. For instance, you may have an engine problem that can be very costly to you.

5. Condition of the body - Has the Car Been in Previously Undisclosed Accidents

Look at the body of the car for signs of accident damage. This is a very important part of the buying process, especially since some used cars are often sold quickly after the owner has had an accident in their vehicle. Also, even if repairs have been done previously, you may be surprised to know that mechanical and electrical issues can easily surface much later. These types of cars are normally are referred to as lemons.

6. Look out for Flood Damage Cars

Do you see any signs of flood damage? Because some used cars have been in states that have had flood damage, the used car you buy should be checked for signs that may show this condition. Even though the car may appear to look brand new and in good condition, there may be huge underlying problems that you can miss. For instance, you may see rust inside of the rims, trunk, along the seams inside of the door or places that are not easily visible to the eye.

7. Do your air conditioner and heating systems work

If it is hot outside when you buy a used car, you may forget to check the air conditioner to see if it works properly. Or, when it is cold outdoors, you may not inspect the heating system to see if you need to make repairs. To prevent surprises and paying more for the vehicle than you really want to, don’t forget to make sure you can be comfortable in the change of seasons.