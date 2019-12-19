Are you facing trouble to close your garage door? Here are some tips when you garage door will not stay down in cold weather.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- Are you facing trouble to close your garage door? Well, this can be possible because of the number of issues. However, if this problem is occurring only during the cold season, it can be the issue with the safety sensor or the lubricant. Well if your garage door will not stay down in cold weather, then you need to follow some of the essential steps to ensure that the garage door is working perfectly and efficiently.

Garage Door Will Not Stay Down in Cold Weather

You may experience some garage door problems as the seasons change. Your garage door might stick in cold weather, but what about it staying down? We have some of the common solutions and fixes for you that can help your garage door to work effectively. Whether the issue is with the lubricant or the safety sensors, read on to know how you can fix this problem.

Safety Sensor Issue in Cold Weather

Cold weather can have a great impact on the safety sensor of your door in different ways. When there is any issue with the garage door safety sensor, the opener will not work perfectly. It will interpret an obstruction even there isn’t any and it will refuse to come down and close. You may also want to ensure your garage door installation is properly installed. If the issue is with your sensors, here are some of the causes and their fixes:

Formation of condensation.

One of the most common issues with the garage door safety sensor is the condensation. It can also be fixed quite easily. If you look at the sensors and they are clouded in nature, then you will understand the fact that condensation is the main culprit. The solution is very simple as you have to just wipe off those sensors and the garage door will work perfectly.

Expansion or contraction of metal.

As you may know, metal expands with heat and contracts in the cold weather, the metal of the garage door can expand and contract with the change in weather. This can sift the safety sensor making it misaligned. If that is the case, you have to realign the sensors back to their original positions.

Dimmed sensor lights.

You can use your phone to detect whether or not the infrared beam has been dimmed or not. If the phone can pick up little light or no light from the emitter, then it is time to replace the LED in your emitter. You can also replace the emitter too to fix this problem.

Issues with Frozen Lubricant

Garage door professionals say it is quite common that the lubricant that is used in your garage door is not suited for the cold climate or weather. The lubricant can also get older with time. In that case, you must try to replace the lubricant with the one meant for the colder weather. The garage door lubricant that are silicone based are a good option for the hot as well as cold seasons.

Final thoughts

So, these are some of the simple solutions that you can try, in case your garage door will not stay down in colder weather. These fixes are quite simple but if the problem is much bigger, then it is always better to call a professional and have your garage door serviced. They will be able to solve your problem.