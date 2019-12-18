If you are looking to relax on your next summer vacations, you should definitely check out Menorca.

Menorca is one of the most peaceful islands in the world. This island is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the nature and forget about all the struggles of your daily routine. If you are looking to relax on your next summer vacations, you should definitely check out Menorca.

Discovering Menorca

Menorca is a Spanish island located in the Mediterranean Sea. This Balearic island’s name means “smaller island”, which suits it perfectly. Menorca is a small island where nature has not been defeated by civilization yet. Here, you would be able to enjoy some of the most stunning beach view scenes in the world, since most of them do not involve a line of buildings in the background like most exploited touristic sites.

Menorca is also famous for its sea water. The sea here picks a turquoise shade of blue, which gives this island a magical feeling.

If you want to discover all the hidden beaches this island has to offer, we recommend that you rent a car in Menorca. This would allow you to move more freely and discover the hidden gems away from the main touristic spots.

Listed below are some of the best beaches you will be able to discover once you rent a car and start your Menorca adventure.

Turqueta Cove

Turqueta Cove is one of the most renown beaches in Menorca for a good reason. Its name derives from the Spanish word for “turquoise”, name given to this location because of the colour of its waters. This unspoilt beach is hidden next to a pine forest. The best way to get to Turqueta Cove is by car. It is only a 10 minute walk from the parking lot, but the views are very worth it. Although the beach is pretty much unspoilt, over the last years a lifeguard post has been settled here, so there is not need of any concern for your safety while you take a bath.

Overall, Turquesa Cove is a must visit while you stay in Menorca, since its beautifulness can hardly be matched by any other beach in the world.

Galdana Cove

Galdana is one of the best beaches to visit in Menorca if you are traveling with the family. This beach has all the services a family with kids could need for a beach day: a lifeguard post, beach bars and stores, bathrooms, small boat rental services, etc. All you need to worry about is sitting in the white sand and relax.

Galdana Cove is one of the longer beaches in Menorca, with an extension that covers over 400m of terrain. If you want to see this beach beautifulness to its fullest, we recommend you to visit its viewpoint. From this viewpoint you will be able to appreciate an stunning full panoramic view of the whole shore.

Macarella and Macarelleta Coves

These sister coves are some of the most beautiful ones in Menorca, being Macarella Cove the bigger one. These coves are located near Turqueta Cove, and just like this one, they are hidden behind a pine forest and have remained unspoilt. Macarella circular shape make out for one of the most stunning beach views in the world. If you practice nudism, then Macarelleta Cove is the perfect spot for you. This cove is by far the most beautiful beach in the island where you can perform this practice.

Just like with Turqueta Cove, the best way to get to these 2 coves is by driving a car and parking in one of the nearby parking spots.

Pregonda Cove

This cove is one of the most hidden beaches in the island. It is one of the harder coves to access in Menorca. In order to reach this location, you would need to drive up to one of the nearby parking spots, then take a 30 minutes walk. But the views Pregonda Cove offer are very much worth it. This beach mixes its turquoise waters with red sand, creating an otherworldly paradise. It is pretty unspoilt, so it will give you a nature immersion feeling like no other beach in the world.

Algaiarens Beach

This beach is also known under the name of La Vall or La Vall d’Algaiarens beach. This beach is located on the northern part of Menorca. Algaiarens Beach has some of the cleaner waters in the whole island. It is separated from the rest of the island by a cliff line, which can be easily bordered by its visitors. The cliff line gives this beach a feeling of seclusion, making it one of the most private nudist destinations.

Mitjana and Mitjaneta Coves

Just like Macarella and Macarelleta coves, Mitjana and Mitjaneta Coves are sister coves. They are located near Galdana Cove, taking up only a 20 minutes walk to get from one to the other. These coves are almost 100% unspoilt. Their turquoise waters highly contrast with the white sand of the beach, making up for some of the best beach views in the island. Mitjana and Mitjaneta Coves are really easy to access when compared to the previous coves, since it can be easily access by car, with a parking spot located near the beach line.

Morel Cove

Morel Cove is one of the most picturesque beaches in Menorca. This cove is surrounded by cliffs. Some of this cliffs rocks have been shaped to make up for spots where tourist can sunbath. Morel Cove does not have a lot of sand, but the original sunbathing rocks and clean water definitely make up for it.

This beach is located near some ancient remains, making it an even more interesting touristic location. If you want to have an original beach experience and practice some historical tourism at the same time, then Morel Cove is a spot you definitely can not miss.