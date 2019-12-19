Crafting a captivating and exceptional resume can be an overwhelming task for college students- here's how to write a great one.

Crafting a captivating and exceptional resume can be an overwhelming task for college students. This is because the majority have not been able to reach several significant accomplishments. But, when you take a look at the list of skills which are valuable to hiring managers, you will understand that there is a lot you can write about than what you were expecting. If you are good at resume writing, it will be easy for you to convince your potential hiring manager that you possess the ideal skills they are looking for. Below are some resume tips for college students you can use to present yourself in ways hiring managers would appreciate.

Check some successful resume examples

Before you begin work on writing or updating your resume, check some successful resume examples which fit various employment situations. After, choose a format and style which best highlights your strengths and accomplishments. You can find samples of good resumes on different online platforms or websites.

Put the most important information first

You may have extensive education experience or work. But, it is crucial to keep your resume as concise as you can without leaving out any important information. Employers do not spend a lot of time reading every resume. If your document contains old or extraneous information, like minor achievements or jobs you had over a decade ago, it will distract essential information.

One of the ideal ways to learn how to write a great resume is to put crucial information first. So, try including your work experience, accomplishments, education, and skills most pertinent to your hiring manager.

Add jobs you have had in recent years

Another efficient resume writing technique you can use to craft a captivating resume is adding jobs you have had in recent years. This may be like 5 – 7 years ago. Note what you were doing and for how long you did it.

Include information about your language skills

Language skills can be a potential selling point on your resume. If you are multilingual, ensure you incorporate this in your resume. List each language you speak and the professional level. This is one of the most efficient resume strategies which can make your document stand out from that of other applicants.

Education and list of your experiences

As a student, you may not have any work experiences. Hence, this can leave you wondering what you will include in this part. Well, that should not worry you much.

Include information about your successes at work

When writing about particular work experience, try to describe any achievements or successes you were able to accomplish in that role. Hiring managers are only looking for job applicants who can accomplish positive results for their organizations. Hence, these features of your resume will be valuable to them.

For instance, if you write about being part of a particular company, think about your time there and your contributions towards its success.

Share your skills

Irrespective of who you are, you possess some strengths and marketable skills which distinguish you from other job candidates. Marketable skills are skills that you can use to convince potential hiring managers that you are the ideal candidate for an exceptional job.

Think about what you are good at or best at in school. For instance;

Are you good at article writing?

Do you have good organization and time-management skills?

Are you good at working with numbers?

Do you excel at presentations in front of many people?

Are collaborative on group projects?

Answering these questions will help you identify some of the personal skills you can share with your employer.

Contact information

This part of your resume may seem obvious. Nonetheless, there are some factors you ought to consider. For example, how you will display your name, your email address, and phone number. For your name, you may decide to use a nickname (short form such as Ken instead of Kennedy) or a full name. Regardless of the one you choose, ensure that you denote your name on all your personal branding materials such as LinkedIn profile, blog, business cards, or online portfolio.

Also, choose a particular email address and phone number to incorporate in your resume. Select an email address that has a dedication to your job-search activities. Your phone number is also important in that it allows you to control the voicemail message.

Review and edit

After writing your resume, ensure that you review and edit it before forwarding it. The vitality of reviewing your resume is that you may come across some errors you made during the writing process, or you may include information that is not true. Proofreading it will enable you to correct all these mistakes and warranty that your document is error-free and up-to-date.

In conclusion, writing a resume can be an overwhelming task for many college students more so a resume for college students with no experience. But, a mere look at the list of skills that are valuable to employers can make the task less daunting for you. Furthermore, above are some resume tips you can use to create a captivating and outstanding resume.