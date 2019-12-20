When choosing a self-storage facility, customers should always inquire about what kind of security services come standard.

(Newswire.net -- December 19, 2019) -- Self-storage is a huge business. Despite a growing interest in minimalism, people are still overwhelmed with stuff, from toys and books to family heirlooms and there’s a growing awareness that storing things in a home garage or attic isn’t working. For those who want to keep their possessions safe, opting for self-storage can provide an added measure of security to ensure you’ll find your items exactly how you left them.

Standardized Security

Does your home have a security system? While it’s possible to equip your home with an intruder alarm, these systems vary in quality and they may not include freestanding storage structures like the garage or shed. Self-storage facilities, on the other hand, are essentially in the security business.

When choosing a self-storage facility, customers should always inquire about what kind of security services come standard. Is the property under video surveillance? Is there on-site security? A growing number of storage facilities are now installing unit-door security technology in an effort to stand out from similar storage businesses and provide users with added reassurance that their possessions are safe.

Added Insurance

When you choose to store some of your things in an offsite storage unit, at least some portion of those items are typically covered by your homeowner’s insurance – the average policy allows for 10% offsite storage, though you should check your policy for specifics. By choosing a self-storage unit, though, you gain access to several other layers of insurance. First, most storage companies offer supplementary insurance plans for your storage unit. This can protect your items in the event of a natural disaster or theft.

Perhaps more important than this extra insurance, though, are the structural protections that choosing a storage unit offers when compared to a home attic or garage. These sites are equipped with sprinklers and/or fire suppression systems, are climate controlled, and protected from pests. Most people can’t say the same about their home storage options.

Risk To Possessions

It’s one thing to box up old toys, childhood crafts, or Christmas ornaments and stick them in the attic, but savvy individuals know that home storage can harm some items. For example, if you’ve got wood furniture that isn’t in use, storing wood in a garage or attic can cause it to warp or damage the veneer, potentially leaving the pieces unusable. Similarly, electronics can break down when stored in a garage because both humidity and insects can damage the circuit boards.

Self-storage can also be a boon to those with extremely large items to store; for example, the classic car restorer who doesn’t have a lot of garage space. You don’t want to leave those vehicles in the driveway to be battered by the weather, but you may not have room in the garage. A storage unit is the perfect solution for such circumstances, in which items can be easily damaged.

Save all that garage space for lawn tools and sports equipment and move any items of value into professional storage. And remember: you’re paying for this space. If you wouldn’t buy it today, why are you keeping it? Renting a storage unit can be a smart financial move, especially if you’re in a very expensive city or you have high value possessions like antiques or collectibles that you need to keep somewhere, but it’s not right for everyone. Store what you really need and use, and store it correctly, and you’ll reap the rewards.