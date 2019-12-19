Writing an essay? The conclusion is perhaps the most important part- here's how you can write a great one.

Students often encounter the challenge of drafting a remarkable conclusion for their articles. While some do not know how to start a conclusion in an essay, others are unaware of what to include in the conclusion paragraph. Thus, you need to teach yourself how to draft a conclusion for your paper. And, below are some of the tips you can use to write an impressive essay conclusion.

What is the conclusion?

Before we delve into the techniques you can use to write an inspiring conclusion, you need to know what conclusion means. A conclusion is the last paragraph of your college article which summarizes the thesis and arguments of your essay. It enables the audience to note the significance of your paper to them. It serves different purposes which include;

Restating the thesis.

Summarizing the paper’s body.

Leaving the audience with a final impression.

As a guide, you can use your introductory paragraph

The first step in learning how to end an essay is using your introduction as a guide. You can paraphrase the beginning sentence of your introduction in the conclusion. Do not rewrite what you have in the introduction but rather restate it.

Also, you need to know how to restate the thesis in conclusion because you should not state it as it is in the introduction. Stress the significance of the thesis statement and why it should matter to the audience. Additionally, rephrase it with fresh and deeper comprehension.

Structure

The conclusion of the essay also has a structure as other parts of the essay. And when writing it, you should know the ideal closing sentences for essays as this will help you draft an intriguing conclusion. Below are some tips for your essay conclusion structure that should guide you when writing the end paragraph of your paper.

The conclusion is the opposite of the introduction.

While the introduction begins general, the conclusion ends specific.

It begins specific and moves to general.



Strategies for a successful conclusion

To draft a successful conclusion, you need to know the ideal phrases to conclude an essay. Also, below are some of the best strategies you can use to write a successful conclusion.

Play the ‘So what’ game. After reading the statement from the conclusion, ask yourself, “So what?” or why anybody ought to care. Then, think about that question and respond to it. This will help you develop a better way to say in conclusion.

Go back to the themes in the introduction. If you start by explaining a scenario, you can conclude with the same scenario as evidence that your article is beneficial in bringing out a new understanding.

Summarize. Write a brief summary of the essay’s main points. But, do not repeat things which are in the article.

Put it all together. Show the audience how your points and the evidence fit together.

Add a provocative quotation or insight from the reading or research you did for the essay.

Suggest a course of action, questions for further research, or a solution to a problem.

Point to wider inferences.

With these strategies, you will know how best to write a conclusion for essays.

Strategies that you need to avoid

While the above strategies will work when writing an impressive conclusion, the following are those that you need to avoid.

Starting with stereotypes or unnecessary phrases.

Stating the thesis for the first time.

Introducing a new idea or opinion in the conclusion paragraph.

Including proof that ought to be in the body of the essay.

Making sentimental appeals that are not in line with the rest of the paper.

Key aspects

Also, when writing the conclusion paragraph of your paper, there are some key aspects you need to remember:

A strong essay conclusion does not rewrite but rather restates your thesis from the introduction.

It contains a minimum of three sentences.

It does not present new ideas but rather conclude thoughts.

Essay conclusion examples

Another ideal and effective way you can learn how to write a striking conclusion is by reading an essay conclusion example written by a professional writer or that of a fellow student. This will help you gather tips you can use to write your conclusion. Additionally, it will help you know the appropriate words to use to conclude an essay.

Writing the conclusion for an essay should not be a challenge for students as it involves writing a summary of what is in the essay. To conclude an essay, you need to know what the conclusion is, its key aspects, as well as the strategies that work and do not work. Also, you can read a conclusion example of a professional writer to gather tips that you can use to write your conclusion. Above are some tips which may help you write an impressive conclusion for your paper.