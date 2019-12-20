What is a root canal and crown procedure? It's important to know the causes of root canals and how you can prevent your teeth from further decay.

Many people cringe at the thought of a root canal. However, did you know that millions of teeth are saved and protected from infection each year thanks to this popular procedure- root canal therapy or endodontic therapy? If you're not sure what the procedure involves, you've probably asked yourself the question, what is a root canal and crown procedure?

What is a Root Canal and Crown Procedure?

In this article, we’ll discuss the root canal and crown procedure, what the procedure involves and then break it down into steps.

What is a Root Canal Treatment?

Ideally, a “root canal” is part of your tooth, rather than a treatment. It refers to the hollow section of your tooth, also referred to as the pulp, that contains blood vessels, nerve tissue and other cells.

A tooth consists of roots and a crown. The roots are below the gum, attaching the tooth to the jawbone while the crown is mainly above the gum.

Inside the root and crown, or root canal is the pulp. The pulp provides moisture to the surrounding material and nourishes the tooth. The nerves in the pulp sense cold and hot temperatures as pain. The dental procedure known as a root canal actually means “inside the tooth”. But the term has come to be commonly used to refer to the procedure.

What are the Steps?

A root canal and crown procedure is typically done in three steps and takes between one and three sessions to complete.

Cleaning the Root Canal

The dentist starts the procedure by removing everything that’s inside the root canal. While the patient is under anesthesia, the dentist makes a small hole in the tooth’s surface and uses very small files to remove the dead and diseased pulp tissue.

Filling the Root Canal

Using irrigation solutions and tiny files, the dentist then cleans, shapes and decontaminates the hollow area. The next step involves sealing the canals completely with an adhesive cement after filling the tooth with a rubber-like material.

After the procedure, the tooth is dead. Since the nerve tissue is removed, the patient will no longer feel any pain in that tooth and the infection has been eliminated.

Adding a Crown or Filling

Root canal therapy makes the tooth more fragile than before. A tooth with no pulp has to receive its nourishment from the ligament attaching the tooth to the bone. While this supply is enough, the tooth will become brittle over time, and that’s where crowning or filling procedures saves the day by offering protection. Hence, it is important to know when you need a filling so that you can get it done sooner than later.

Until the filling or crown is complete, the patient shouldn’t bite or chew on the tooth. The person can only use the tooth as before after crowning or filling is complete.

Treatment will often take just a single appointment, but if there are large infections, multi-canals or curved canals, this could take one or two additional appointments.

Bottom Line

With the steps broken down, you’re now able to answer the question, what is a root canal and crown procedure. It’s important to note that root canal therapy will usually eliminate the pain and save the tooth after intense cavities from eating sugary foods and more and other reasons. And because nothing can function as well as a natural tooth, saving it, if possible, is best so that your overall dental health is good as well.