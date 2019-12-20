Vietnam is an extraordinary blend of natural attractions and cultural diversity. The landscape stretches from jagged winding peaks,

(Newswire.net -- December 20, 2019) -- From winding mountain valleys to green fields painted in every green color in the palette, while the nation's long history and an unusual number of ethnic minorities mean that cultural vultures will find much to admire.

Pedestrians, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts can feel their adrenals in the national parks here and the spectacular karst scenery in Halong Bay is one of the natural landscapes that even the laziest people can experience up close during a cruise. While this village is full of fantastic views, the big cities breathe modern life and offer many opportunities to get caught up in Vietnam's delicious culinary attractions. This fascinating country is full of surprises covering mesmerizing destinations in Southeast Asia.

Dong Hoi

The history that Dong Hoi carries is very well known. The town was all shattered in a war. The fascinating scene that you could see here has gotten in recent years. It has a combined 12 km of coastline with white sandy beaches. The place is good for a single day trip. You can enjoy the atmosphere on the beaches here. Tourists don’t find any attraction here that could hold you on for more than 2 days. Further ahead you could explore Ninh Binh beaches. It takes only an hour by flight from Dong Hoi to Ninh Binh. Dong Hoi is good spot to be explored in a day. It has beautiful beaches and colorful markets.

Halong Bay

Halong Bay is one of the most famous sea views in the world and is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Thousands of limestone islands located in Tonkin Bay established on the highest peak under the influence of wind and water for thousands of years. Thanks to the view of the bay, this is a special place for swimming. An iconic view of Halong Bay. There are many caves in the bay that can be accessed via Hang Sung Sot, with three giant caves and Hang Dao Go, with very strange stalagmites and stalactites. For most people, the most important event is simply the reversal of the Karst and the absorption of changes in the peak landscape from time to time.

Hue

Hue, one of the most historic cities in Vietnam, is filled with souvenirs from the 19th-century Perfume kingdom, a 2.5-kilometer wide kingdom. When visiting the park, check out the beautiful Ngo Mon Gate, the Hoa Thai palace with its beautiful varnish details, the residence of Dien Tho where the queen's mothers live, and the Mandarin Room with frescoes on the ceiling. A number of amazing historical places even outside the imperial wall. One of the best ways to visit a collection of distant places is to sail on the Perfume River. A day cruise will take you to visit several royal tombs and several pagodas.

Bottom Line

There are a lot of places to be explored in a paradisal place like Vietnam. The list will go on increasing endlessly. The country itself is well maintained and disciplined. However, the top single-day destinations to experience Vietnam have mentioned above. In case you plan to visit Vietnam, plan for a week longer. But it is not possible, don’t miss on to check the above listed. You will get a replica of Vietnam in these places. Even if you are falling short on time, don’t miss the white sanded beach with clear turquoise water here.