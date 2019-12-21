Thinking about therapy? Looking for an answer to the question how is cognitive therapy different from rational-emotive therapy? Read this article.

Are you looking for a suitable answer to the question how is cognitive therapy different from rational-emotive therapy? If yes, then you should go through this article. It would be pertinent to start off by understanding that REBT or Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy was introduced in the year 1955 by Albert Ellis. It was considered to be a game-changer compared to the traditional therapies that were in vogue during that time. Over the years it has gone through many changes and many offshoots have also emerged including CBT or cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT). There are many areas where there are similarities between REBT and CBT. They both work on the premise that human behavior is mostly determined by beliefs, ideas and thinking.

How is Cognitive Therapy Different From Rational-Emotive Therapy - CTD vs RET

There are different types of homeopathic therapies and modes of therapy to treat the various reasons someone might seek therapy. Events by themselves do not have much of an impact. Hence, if thinking can be changed it could also lead to behavioral and emotional change. However, there are some obvious differences between the two and we are happy to list down a few of them.

Philosophic

According to experts, REBT helps in addressing the philosophical basis that may lead to emotional disturbance. It also could result in distorted cognitions. In such cases, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is considered to be a better option. When a person is able to overcome his or her absolutistic demands, the cognitive distortions also get rectified.

Secondary Disturbance

When we choose REBT, we are basically highlighting the importance of secondary disturbance. People often disturb themselves over situations that are extremely disturbing and this often leads to a situation where they end up having life-long depression or endogenous forms of depression. Many of them also could suffer from panic attacks and severe anxiety. CBT may not be able to identify the secondary disturbance. You tend to become anxious thinking about the fact that you could be anxious or tensed up in a particular situation.

USA – Unconditional Self Acceptance

When a person suffers from self-esteem problem, experts believe that REBT could be a preferred option. This form of treatment teaches USA or Unconditional Self Acceptance instead of rating a person based on his or her self esteem. On the other hand, CBT therapists attempt to improve the self-esteem of the clients by bringing out some of their positive qualities. However, when a person is low, the CBT method may not work. This is because it often compares one person with another and could also inhibit a person to stop taking simple risks and other such things. Enjoying life as it comes could take a back seat.

Helpful Negative Emotions

REBT is considered to be different and unique among various CBT therapies when it comes to making a difference between emotions that could be potentially self-destructive versus emotions that may be negative but it could be helpful. Self-destructive emotions could lead to deep sorrow, great concern, and also lead to intense sadness.

The Final Word

To sum up, we need to understand the basic premises on which CBT and REBT are built. Only then will we be in a position to better answer the question as to how is cognitive therapy different from rational-emotional therapy. You can always contact an industry professional to know if either therapy is right for you.