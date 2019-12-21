Botox or Azzalure is the brand name of a toxin produced by clostridium botulinum. These bacteria produce botunilum toxin.

(Newswire.net -- December 20, 2019) -- Botox or Azzalure is the brand name of a toxin produced by clostridium botulinum. These bacteria produce botunilum toxin. Worldwide doctors have been using Botox or Azzalure for more than 40 years. Botox in London gained its popularity around 15 years ago. I has been in use to treat wrinkles and to enhance facial beauty by producing an anti-ageing look. It reduces wrinkles by blocking signals from the nerves to the muscles. Therefore the injected muscle cannot contract thereby reducing the associated wrinkle. In this way the wrinkles become relaxed and are soften over a few weeks. Classical and popular areas for Botox use in London are forehead lines, crow’s feet, frown lines wrinkles. It works for almost all types of wrinkles. It can be used to turn lip lines , to beautify the chin and corners of mouth and neck . The use of Botox in London has increased by over a thousand percent in the last 5 years.

Botox procedure

Treatment with Botox requires only few minutes. Usually anesthesia is not needed. It is injected with a fine needle into a particular muscle. It causes only a very mild discomfort. It takes 3 to 14 days to show its full results. The patient may avoid alcohol 24 hours before procedure. Aspirin and other anti-inflammatory medicines should be strictly avoided before going for the procedure of Botox. The effects from Botox can last for 4 months. When muscle action returns to the previous condition. The lines and wrinkles begin to reappear. The treatment can be repeated once the movement of muscles has returned. One of the benefit of Botox is that the wrinkles and lines reappear in less in severely. Because the muscles habitually gets trained to relax.

Best age to use Botox

Botox is suitable for anyone with wrinkles that affecting them personally or at work. At Dental & Skin Islington, London we do not carry out threatmnt on anyone under the age of 18 years, pregnant and breast feeding woman or a person with neurological disorder. Botox and male patients

The number of male patients getting Botox in especially in London are increasing rapidly. Men are nervous about having cosmetic injections, however a modern man in London, who enjoyes looking at his best and young should consider Botox at our Islington Branch. For male patients Botox helps to soften facial expressions especially softens the ‘angry look’. Males achieve equally good result for Botox as females do. If a person injecting it is an experienced practitioner, expect excellent results.

Body areas of treatment

There are two types of wrinkles and fine lines. Expressive and static.

Expressive lines are only seen during, speech and evident emotions

Static lines are those that remain on the face even when relaxed

The main areas that may be benefited from anti-wrinkle injection of Botox London are

Glabella frown lines

Forehead horizontal lines

Crow’s feet, corner of the eye.

Bunny lines, on the tip of the nose

Brow, lifting of the bro area

Cost of Botox treatment

The treatment of Botox London is done by qualified practitioners and doctors. Botox treatments starts from £160 and can reach up to £1000 pounds depending up on the severity of the ailment. Most of the Botox treatments come in suitable price range. A face to face consultation is essential if you would like treatment.

Natural results from Botox

The biggest concern for a patient trying Botox treatment for for the first time may be that they may get a shiny or a fake-looking face. If the product is not used properly and is applied in too much quantity the expressions are completely blunted and skin develops a very smooth shiny appearance. When used by an expert aesthetic doctor, Botox in this regard provides natural results. It retains some of the expressions of the face and avoid the shiny appearance.

How long does a Botox treatment last?

In most of the cases the results are temporary lasting upto 4 to 6 months and a repeat treatment is necessary for optimal long term effect. Usually our patient at Dental & Skin, London, UK. Our patients typically repeat anti-wrinkle injections every three to nine months. There are patients who only get Botox in London treatment done one a year.

Botox and jaw contouring

Besides treating facial wrinkles caused by expression and excessive sweating. Recently one of the most important application of Botox is to treat bruxism. Many people experience excessive squaring of the jaw due to overactive teeth grinding and clenching. In bigger cities like London, life and work stress causes a high proportion than found elsewhere are suffering from bruxism. As a result of brusxim, the muscles of face called masseters often enlarge, produsing a square and masculin jaw. Most females resquest Botox in London treatment at Dental & Skin to reduce these muscles in size and strength. We do this by giving a large dose of Botox or Botulinum toxin directly into the muscle. This technique would help to reduce the size of masseter muscles & to have slimmer and more contour to the jaw.