Find out how face-to-face marketing is still relevant in the world of social media and how to use it effectively.

(Newswire.net -- December 21, 2019) -- Facebook, Twitter, and the many other social media platforms provide amazing ways for businesses to market themselves. However, it’s easy to see how face-to-face marketing can be forgotten. Print marketing still has a place in today’s world. It’s simply a matter of learning how to use the two together in order to get the best return on an investment.

Promote Yourself on Social Media

You can do a lot of promoting on social media. With so many people connected to Facebook, Instagram, and other channels on their phones, it’s the main source of learning about what’s going on. As such, your business needs to be connected to these channels.

Many people will use social calendars to find out what’s going on. If you have an event, whether it’s a grand opening, a special event, or even a sale, you can use social media to promote it. This allows people to add it to their calendars, tag their friends, and share it with others.

By getting the word out on social media, it’s a cost-effective way to market to the masses. Plus, it can save you countless amounts of time by not having to post flyers all over town.

Draw People in with Print Marketing

There’s going to be the need to draw people into your grand opening, special event, or sale by using print marketing. Consumers may have first seen the details online. Now, they’re going to expect to see banners, flyers, or some other print material at the location to confirm that what they saw online is true.

Depending on what you’re actually promoting, print marketing can also be a way to confirm the sale. Draw attention to what you have going on. Provide a few more details so that people can read up on it.

When you have a physical location, print marketing should be everywhere. Even as you’re promoting one thing, print signage can be used to promote a few other things, too. You never know what people may decide to buy or sign up for while they’re checking out something that they saw online.

Acknowledge the Need to Network Locally

Social media is great for networking. However, you don’t want to miss out on local networking. Particularly with promoting your business, you will want to learn about ways to network with your target audience as well as businesses that share your target audience.

By using social media to network, you can learn about various meet-up groups. There may be local get-togethers where they are scheduled and shared online. This gives you the opportunity to e-meet people before you actually get to the meetup. Then, you can have business cards in hand to give everyone you meet. Adding a photo similar to your online profile can also make it easy for people to maintain the face and the name for future meetups.

Ultimately, you need to combine your social media marketing with your face-to-face marketing in order to get the best of both worlds. Promoting your business and learning more about your target audience requires achieving a balance. You never want to move completely away from one or the other. People may spend more time online researching businesses but they will also require print marketing in front of them to feel comfortable with becoming a customer.