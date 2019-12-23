We live stressful lives. Every once in a while, it is good to take a little time off for ourselves and relax.

(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) -- We live stressful lives. Every once in a while, it is good to take a little time off for ourselves and relax. One of the best ways to escape from our daily routine is to travel and discover new places and perform activities that we would not do on a daily basis. Down below we will disclose some of the best locations to get away from the world for a while.

Discover Mexico

Mexico is one of the most popular destinations among tourists coming from all over the world. The country is full of magical cities, like Guadalajara, Isla Mujeres, Tequila, Monterrey, Cancún, etc.

Some of the most stunning monuments in the world can also be found on this country, such as the beautiful Mayan ruins of Teotihuacán. If you plan to visit Mexico, we recommend Isla mujeres All Inclusive Hotels for your stay. Isla Mujeres is a popular tourist destination due to its location by the Caribbean Sea. If you are looking for a place to make you forget about the struggles of your daily routine, then you should definitely check out Hotel Belo. Hotel Belo is a luxurious resort full of everything you could wish for on your dream vacations. The hotel has some amazing installations with views to the sea, fancy rooms to ensure your relax and some of the best restaurants in the whole country.

Travelling around Spain

Spain is a country you can not miss if you are looking to get away from your daily routine. The country’s good weather attracts over 80 million of visitors every year. Spain offers its visitors a wide variety of places to discover, from historical towns located in the heart of the country to the marvelous beaches all around the country’s coastline.

If you are looking to relax by the beach, we recommend that you check out the province of Malaga. This province has a lot of little coastal towns located by the Mediterranean Sea. Towns like Málaga, Marbella, Nerja, Torremolinos, Benalmádena or Fuengirola are all located within the same province. If you want to discover them all, we recommend that you rent a car Malaga. Companies like Marbella Rent a Car have excellent user records, making this company the most reliable option if you are looking to travel around the province without the limitations public transportation would subject you to.

This company is managed by a team of professionals that will look out to ensure your transaction goes out smoothly so you do not have to worry about anything.

But if spending time by the beach is not your thing and you are looking for a more intimate and relaxing experience, you are on luck. Rural tourism is growing at a fast pace in Spain. If you want to visit places like Madrid, the capital of the country, but avoid the noises and the stress related to staying in a big town, then you should definitely check out the rural houses on the nearby mountains. Sites like elbulin.es offer a wide selection of rural houses only one hour away from Madrid. Rural houses are a great way of escaping from convencional touristic destinations and discovering the rustic side of the country. If you are looking to get away from your daily routine and relax away from the world, then look no further, rustic houses are by far the best alternative.

Spain is a country so full of wonders, making many of its visitors wish to stay for extended periods of time. However, those who wish to stay for periods longer than 3 months need to apply for Spanish Residency in order to avoid any possible problems with the law.

This can be a very tedious process, but sites like myspanishresidency.com gather all the information you could ever need regarding this formality. Thanks to this site you will be able to fill all your paperwork without encountering any added problem.