(Newswire.net -- December 25, 2019) -- Virtually all types of cyberattacks are increasing—both in severity and in frequency. The average cost of a data breach today is $3.86 million, skewed higher by high-profile attacks that cost tens of billions of dollars. On top of that, small-scale attacks, from compromised personal passwords to low-key ransomware attacks on small businesses, are becoming more common.

With increased attention to online security and hypothetically better public education about the vulnerabilities of technology, why are cyberattacks are on the rise?

More Types of Attacks

First, there are more types of cyberattacks available. Sophisticated hackers can employ bot networks to overwhelm a server’s resources or take malicious action. There are dozens of types of malware, from worms to ransomware, meant to cause harm for the creator’s profit. And of course, there are novice-friendly attacks that rely on social engineering or clever guesses to gain access to a given system.

The rising diversity of available attacks has two main effects. First, there are more options available to existing cybercriminals. If they’re trying to infiltrate or sabotage a given target and they encounter resistance when using a primary method, they can switch to a secondary or tertiary tactic and keep trying. Second, more people are able to leverage attacks. If they don’t have the resources or technical expertise to leverage the power of a bot network, they can simply try something closer to their skill level.

More Devices, More Networks, More Vulnerabilities

It’s also worth noting that a combination of cheap internet and the internet-of-things have dramatically increased the sheer number of vulnerabilities. Just like an increase in the number of cars on the road will certainly lead to an increase in collisions, an increase in the number of websites, devices, and networks will almost inevitably result in a greater number of attacks.

Most households in the United States have a variety of devices sharing the same network, including one or more computers, tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, and other “smart” appliances. By 2025, it’s estimated there will be more than 75.44 billion connected devices in the world. On top of that, there are Wi-Fi networks everywhere; it’s hard to find a café, restaurant, or other public business without free internet. This isn’t necessarily a problem, but these networks are often unsecured; anyone with an incentive to wreak havoc can exploit this.

Worldwide Expansion

Additionally, the internet and connected devices are starting to become more common in developing nations of the world, including in areas with lax or unpolished laws. This is mostly a good thing, but represents a critical, worldwide problem as well; hackers in countries with minimal hack-related legislation can freely attempt to targets anywhere in the world. Hackers in Russia, for example, are notorious for going unseen, unnoticed, or unpunished by the Russian government.

Increasing Value

The prospective value of each attack is also rising. Companies are collecting more data on their customers than ever before, and customer data is lucrative. Cybercriminals could potentially get hundreds of dollars for each individual record, especially if it includes personal information like a social security number (SSN) or credit card number. And because we’re including more of our personal information online than ever before, our accounts are becoming more appealing targets.

How to Protect Yourself

Protecting your personal (or business) data in an era with ever-increasing cyberattacks may seem challenging, but there is hope. Despite the increasing frequency and damage, most attacks are still opportunistic; they rely on user errors and vulnerabilities, rather than breaking through a line of defense. Accordingly, if you take even basic measures to protect yourself, you’ll greatly reduce your chances of being a victim:

Choose strong passwords and change them often. Complex passwords are hard to guess, especially if you change them on a regular basis. Additionally, never give out your password to anyone.

Rely on secured networks. Only use secured networks that you know and trust.

Choose your apps and services carefully. If you download content, run specific apps, or rely on online services, make sure you vet your options and only work with partners who you trust.

Invest in additional security measures. If you run a business, it's vital that you protect your data with additional services, like VPNs, firewalls, and administrative tools to improve your security. Don't skimp on your investment here; proactive prevention is much less expensive than recovering from a successful attack.

It’s likely that the frequency and severity of cyberattacks is only going to increase in the next several years, as hacking techniques become more diverse and sophisticated, and as more people have access to networks and devices around the world. You cannot stop this from happening, but you can prevent yourself from becoming an easy target.