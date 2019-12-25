It is a common practice to see most low-stakes sports bettors putting a large fraction of their bankroll into each bet

Take it or leave it, not all forms of Judi online are as simple and straightforward as the slots or scratch cards. In fact, it is one thing to master the art of casino games; it is a completely different thing to engage in sports betting and win. And although some people still claim that you need some help from "lady luck" to win at any form of gambling, sports betting is not without its intricacies and necessities. One of such necessities is preparation and understanding of the particular sports you want to gamble at. From soccer games to basketball, tennis to boxing, Moto GP to car racing, rugby to hockey, online sports betting presents bettors with a long-list of betting options. But while you might be lucky predicting the outcome of a singular match, you really have to raise your understanding of the particular sport you want to gamble at if you want to make winning a habit. In this light, here are seven sure-fire strategies that are known to guarantee success in online sports betting.

Focusing on one sport

One of the biggest mistakes you find novice bettors making in the world of sports betting is placing their stake on different games in different sports, just because those games appear to come with some exciting odds. Well, there is nothing wrong with that, provided you have a big bankroll and a lot of money to waste. But if you want to become a pro at what you do, and affirm your chances of winning, then you really want to focus on one sport. This is not business, and as such, there is no such thing as "jack of all trades." Focusing on one sport, say rugby, helps you gain the in-depth knowledge you need to win over the long-term because unlike the casinos, sports betting requires that you have a broad understanding of the game. One good way to sharpen your focus on a team or sport is by DVR’ing games of teams in the sports, closely watching the sport for coaching and player tendencies, likelihoods, and history. While all of these might seem like a waste of time, it actually prepares you for the long-term, because online sports betting involves prediction and forecasting, both of which you cannot do precisely if you have no idea what the sport is even about, to begin with.

Fading the public

Yes, it is as easy as it gets. If you want to win a bet in sports betting, you might want to bet against the public. The concept behind this is that bookmakers shade lines to reflect what they think the public will do. This then creates a soft line, and loophole, which, if you follow, gives you an extra edge. Given that sportsbooks don't release reports on betting patterns, it can get pretty difficult figuring out which way the public is going on a bet. But you can use the following tips to decipher it:

Is a perennial winner involved, such as LA Lakers, Chelsea FC, or Mercedes Benz? Long-time successful teams tend to draw more backings.

Is there a team with a passionate base on-show? If yes, these teams are more likely to draw more bets.

Does a team have a marquee player on their side? Like it or not, players like LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, and even Cristiano Ronaldo can only mean one thing – more bettors supporting their respective teams.

Does a team get excessive sports coverage? If you follow ESPN, you can spot this quickly.

The catch here is to look for games or matchups where you feel public bias is driving the betting action, and wager the other way.

Only bet 1 or 2% of your bankroll

It is a common practice to see most low-stakes sports bettors putting a large fraction of their bankroll into each bet. Since they don't make hefty wagers, they really don't worry about losing money. But what they fail to grasp is that an accumulation of their loss over time is, in fact, a big threat to their bankroll. To this end, it is always advisable for bettors to limit the amount they spend on each contest, thereby reducing the possibility of losing capital dramatically. Sports betting is a very streaky activity, this week you may be punting well, and the next you're on a losing streak.

Go digital

Thanks to modern technologies, bettors can now leverage the benefits of software in their bid to improve their chances of winning. All you have to do is purchase the necessary software from companies like Swish Analytics or Sports insight to prepare your own strategies. Usually, this software comes with huge databases that include categories like matchup history, favorite/underdog tag, when last they played against each other (month, year), and even opponent rank. Just by slotting in some variables, you gain access to several helpful information that not even the public knows about.

Bet based on ATS records

One of the greatest ways to predict events accurately in sports betting is by checking out how teams fare against the spread (ATS), as determined by Vegas lines. Don't worry; ATS is not so difficult to find. More often than not, you'll find them published on a variety of sites of all major professional sports leagues. And if you still don't find them there, you can simply look it up on Google. The beauty of ATS is that it gives you an insight into what is most likely to happen rather than what the books want you to believe will happen, or the public think will happen. For example, you may look up Real Madrid, who have a 17 – 5 win-loss record. While this looks so promising at first glance, you might check their ATS record and find that the record is only 11 – 18. Judging solely by their ATS record, Real Madrid would be a poor bet. Furthermore, you can also back up your ATS findings with trends, to further understand the likely and the unlikely events.