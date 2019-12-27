Heading to college and looking for the best ways to stay on top form? Here are some tips to keep you healthy.

(Newswire.net -- December 27, 2019) -- Your college years are likely to be some of the best of your life. This is your chance to learn, grow, and begin to make your way in life. You'll meet incredible people, learn incredible things, and may discover some incredible things about yourself, too.

But the world around you won't stop while you're in college. Neither will the complex world within you. Your physical and mental health will be subject to change, even if you don't always pay attention to those things. If you're not careful, your college years could harm your body and mind. That's why it's wise to consider the ways in which you can improve, reinforce, and protect your health while you're in college.

Making Healthy Choices

Let's start with the obvious. As you are no doubt aware, college students have a reputation for making questionable decisions. Excessive drinking and other risky behaviors are often associated with the college lifestyle, and there are good reasons for that. The unfortunate truth is that many college students really do live in that unhealthy way that is depicted (often humorously or glamorously) in movies and TV shows.

But just because excessive drinking, risky sexual behaviors, and other dangerous misadventures are common does not mean that they can't ruin your health. Making the right decisions now could save your life, protect your long-term health, and help ensure the future that you want for yourself and your family.

Committing to Care

Most college students are aware that they shouldn't be binge drinking all of the time, even if they're not always committed to following the smartest path. When it comes to physical check-ups, though, a lot of college students are clueless. Now is the time in your life to start taking responsibility for your own medical care, and that means scheduling regular medical care.

Adults should see their primary care physician at least one time per year, and more often if their physician recommends it. Your primary care physician can act as a hub, connecting you to specialists in different areas as necessary. And don’t forget other essential appointments, such as OB/GYN appointments for women.

Mind the Gap

The health insurance system in the United States is subject to constant debate. Regardless of what you may think of the system we have, this is the reality: In the United States, it is possible to not have healthcare. And if you're not covered, you could be in severe danger. If you lack health insurance coverage, you'll lack access to care. If you suffer an accident or sudden illness and end up receiving emergency treatment, there won't be any insurance company to bill—and healthcare providers will bill you instead. If you don't have healthcare, you're at risk of losing your health, your financial future, or both.

College is a time when health insurance policies can change over. You may be switching to a student plan, which you'll come back off of when you graduate. Or maybe you're transferring from one school to another—and from one health plan to another, too. Things may get complicated, but you can't shrug off the details when it comes to something this important. Make sure that you have short-term coverage, or "gap" coverage, to cover any period between more long-term plans. Paying for gap coverage is the responsible choice, explain the experts at Agile Health Insurance.

Healthy Everyday Habits

Living on a college campus encourages a variety of different behaviors. Some are healthier than others. You already know that you shouldn't binge drink every weekend, but you may not have considered the little ways in which college can make your life less healthy. From busy schedules that leave no time for exercise to dining hall options that can give you a "freshman fifteen," there are a lot of hurdles to healthy habits on campus.

Do your best to establish consistent healthy habits. Nutrition is vital to your physical and mental health, and so is exercise. Don't forget about supplements, either. College can cause a lot of anxiety, so you may want to consider CBD. CBD is derived from cannabis, but it isn't illegal and won't get you high. A little CBD vape oil could go a long way toward improving your everyday mental health. Along with a multivitamin, healthy eating, exercise, and regular care from mental health professionals, CBD could be just the thing for a healthier college experience.