If you’ve attended a wedding chances are you’ve come across the term recessional music. But what is recessional music for wedding ceremony?

There are important tips to follow when choosing wedding music and to know how many songs to choose. In this post, we’re going to define the meaning of recessional music for weddings. We’ll also highlight a few great tracks that will work well as recessional songs.

Recessional songs are played as the couple walk back down the aisle as newlyweds while guests clap in excitement. They’re celebratory, happy and bursting with love, designed to reflect how happy you’re feeling inside. You just got married to the love of your life so the songs are supposed to be exciting.

When you’re standing at the aisle, you’ll usually wait with your partner as your guests gather outside to throw confetti. Depending on how long you think it will take for everyone to congregate, you could select a few tracks for the wedding recessional.

Choosing Your Recessional Song

One of the all-time favorite recessional songs is All You Need is Love by the Beatles. However, there are plenty more to choose ranging from Taylor Swift’s Love story to We Go Together from the movie Grease. Children’s movies are often a great source for wedding recessional song. Movies such as Toy Story and Lion King have great recessional songs. You can’t afford to ignore classical choices as well, just remember that the tempo should be relatively upbeat and the tone triumphant.

Here are some tracks to consider:

"Can't Help Falling In Love" By Elvis Presley

This old school classic is a romantic and mellow wedding recessional song choice. It’s a popular song that will have your guests happy and excited about your new union.

"Marry You" By Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars’s songs almost always want to make you get up and dance. This track is one of the best wedding recessional songs to start your journey into your new chapter in life.

"You Send Me" By Aretha Franklin

This cover of Sam cook’s original by Aretha Franklin will infuse some old school vibe into your wedding. And you can’t afford to ignore Aretha’s amazing voice.

"Head Over Boots" By Jon Pardi

Do you have a cowboy-themed wedding? If so, then chances are you and your guests will enjoy this song by Jon Pardi. It has a western vibe, not to mention amazing lyrics that are ideal for any rustic couple.

"Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" By Stevie Wonder

It’s hard to have a list of recessional songs for a wedding without adding this wonderful gem by Stevie Wonder. This classic is sure to have everyone on their feet, dancing in celebration.

Bottom Line

You now know what is recessional music for wedding ceremony. With the examples mentioned, you can create your own list depending on your preferences. Whether you choose indie songs to walk down the aisle to or some of the ones above, you are sure to have a great time at your wedding. If you’re not sure what to choose, work with an experienced wedding DJ who can give you several options from which to choose.