Thinking about going to the canary islands? Here's what you can discover in these beautiful islands.

(Newswire.net -- December 30, 2019) -- The Canary Islands are an archipelago located in the Atlantic ocean. It consist of 8 major islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, El Hierro, Lanzarote, La Gomera,Fuerteventura, La Palma and La Graciosa) and smaller islands, islets, and roques. These idyllic islands are of outstanding beauty and, due to their location, have been historically perceived as a bridge between the American, African and European continent.

Planning your visit to The Canary Islands

A lot of thought need to be put when we plan to visit a new place, especially one located in a foreign country. When we visit The Canary Islands, we need to make sure to keep every little fact into account in order to make our travel an unforgettable experience.

The first thing we need to known about these islands is that, although they are near the African continent shores, they belong to Spain. This means that Spanish is the language spoken by the locals. However, if you are not very fluent in this language, there is not need to worry. Over the last years, the tourist sector on The Canary Islands has been growing non-stop, so most services can be found in multiple languages, including English.

Another thing to keep into account is the place where you are going to be staying during your travel. The Canary Islands have a wide variety of hotels and vacacional homes available for rental. The most recommended ones for your stay are the ones brought by Dunas Hotels & Resorts, since the luxurious style of these hotels will ensure that you have everything you could wish for in your dream holidays.

The next thing you need make sure is to know how you are going to move between different places in order to discover all the wonders these islands hide. On the Canary Islands, there are available the following types of transportation:

Taxi: taxi services in The Canary Islands are very fast and useful and will get you from one point to other within the island without having to worry.

Bus: also known as Guagua by the locals. It is slower than the taxi but also cheaper.

Tram: the island of Tenerife has an excellent tram service that will allow you to move around the island.

Renting a car: it may be an expensive option, but it would be optimal for people who wish to move around the island freely without having to worry about the constraints of public transportation.

Boat: it is the best and most reliable method of moving between islands during your travel.

Airplane: another way of moving between islands. It is faster than the boat, but also expensier.

Bicycle: you can rent a bicycle and discover the islands in a more adventurous manner.

Places to discover during your travel

Most people who visit The Canary Islands do so in order to see their stunning beaches. But these islands are more than that. There is so much to see on each island, and if you organize your travel properly, you will be able to discover them all. For example, if you are looking to immerse yourself on nature, you should check out the island of Tenerife. The National Park of El Teide is also located in this island. Tenerife also has a really remarkable historic centre you can not miss.

If you are traveling with your family, Gran Canaria is a great option. Gran Canaria is famous for its sport activities, the local festivities such as the Carnival and its theme parks.

Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Lanzarote are islands with a rich biosphere and beautiful scenery you should definitely consider to explore during your holidays. And if you are looking for a more intimate island for your travel, you should check out La Graciosa. This small island will allow you to immerse yourself into Spanish culture away from the big crowds.