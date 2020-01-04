C annabidiol (CBD) oil is now gaining popularity because of the claims that it has great health benefits.

(Newswire.net -- January 3, 2020) -- There are a lot of misconceptions and controversies surrounding the use of CBD oil. Many confuse cannabidiol (CBD) with marijuana, which is understandable as CBD is a compound found in marijuana.

CBD oil is now gaining popularity because of the claims that it has great health benefits. Before we explore those benefits, we have to look at how marijuana and CBD are different.

Marijuana Vs. Cannabidiol

As mentioned, CBD is found in marijuana. Marijuana also contains delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The difference is that THC causes a “high” in users, while CBD does not. As CBD is not psychoactive, it does not alter a person’s state of mind.

There is no evidence so far that CBD will cause dependency. There are also no adverse symptoms or side-effects from the abuse of CBD.

Uses and Benefits

There are many ways in which CBD can benefit our health. While more research is required, the FDA has recommended the first-ever drug derived from cannabis. This endorsement shows that CBD oil and other cannabis-derived products are not immediately harmful, and beneficial to human health.

Natural pain relief

Many people believe that CBD oil is a natural alternative to pain medication. Over-the-counter medication for pain has side-effects and can even be addictive and life-altering.

Research suggests that CBD is an effective chronic pain treatment. Their study is published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine. In the article, they state that CBD reduced chronic inflammation in mice.

Based on studies conducted on humans, combining CBD and THC can effectively treat pain associated with multiple sclerosis (MS) and arthritis. Canada has approved CBD for treating multiple sclerosis and cancer pain.

There is good news too for people who have fibromyalgia. Many sufferers report experiencing relief from using CBD oil.

Reduces anxiety and depression

Currently, people use pharmaceutical drugs to treat both depression and anxiety. These drugs can cause side-effects such as drowsiness, agitation, insomnia, and headache. Sexual dysfunction is another common yet severe consequence.

Anxiety and Depression Association of America’s research shows that CBD oil can help with problems of anxiety and depression. This report is promising because these two afflictions affect 6% and 18% of Americans, respectively.

Some studies suggest CBD oil may also help with other mental disorders. These disorders include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and substance-abuse disorders.

Reduce acne

Acne is a skin condition that affects up to 9% of Americans. No one knows for sure the cause of acne. Bacteria, internal inflammation, excess production of skin oils, and even genetics may lead to an outbreak.

Scientific studies show that CBD has an anti-inflammatory effect on sebum-producing glands. This effect reduces the excretion of skin oils that cause acne.

Relieve sleep disorders

Chronic sleep disorders and insomnia affect nearly 60 million people in America. Some sleep issues naturally reduce over time, but long-term sleep disorders can cause serious ongoing problems in a person’s health.

The usual medications, as with other drugs, come with serious side-effects. Worst of all, they can lead to addiction. Studies of CBD oil use regarding sleep disorders suggest a significant reduction in symptoms. The results are not conclusive, however.

Is CBD Oil Safe?

Results from many studies have shown that CBD provides many benefits for the treatment of myriad illnesses and disorders. We need to point out that most of the research was done through clinical trials and experimental research. Not much evidence from large scale human-based research is currently available.

Legality

It is important to note that hemp-derived CBD is legal in all 50 states in America. CBD that comes from marijuana is permitted if your state legalizes marijuana.

Conclusion

Because CBD oil is still unregulated, check with your doctor before trying it out. This precaution will assure you that using CBD oil will not interfere with the current medication you are taking.