Yoga has become a trend in sports over the last decade. However, yoga is more than a sport, it is a discipline.

(Newswire.net -- January 3, 2020) -- Yoga's discipline aims to exercise not only the body, but also the mind and the soul. Yoga is a common hindu practice which originated in India, therefore, it is not surprising that many people wish to travel to this country to immerse themselves into yoga’s culture.

Experiencing yoga to its fullest extend

Yoga comes from the sanskrit word ioga, which means union, and its main purpose is to reach a balance between physical and mental strength by the use of meditation. Yoga originated in India as a common hindu practice. That is the reason why people who want to immerse themselves into yoga to its full extent often travel to this country and attend yoga courses like the ones we can find on http://kavaalya.com/. Such courses are conducted both in Spanish and in English, which eases the language barrier.

The practice of Yoga stretches as far back as 5000 years. In the sacred hindu book Bhagavad-gita we can find multiple chapters dedicated only to yoga. Since then, this practice has been a pillar stone in Indian culture, helping its users reach inner peace. Over the last decades, yoga has broken boundaries and reached a peak of popularity in our western society as well. But even now, only India offers the best set of professionals to instruct you on the practice.

Practicing yoga in India

Visiting a foreign country is always complicated, especially if you are doing it for educational purposes. If you are looking to immerse yourself into the authentic yoga culture in India, it is important to be only with the best professionals. That is how yoga centers like Kavaalya were born. All the information regarding this yoga center can be found on their website www.kavaalya.com. This school works with native indian teachers, eager to spread the knowledge of this millennial practice to western audiences. Thanks to their adapted approach, they are able to reach westerner students on a deeper level than any other course. Kavaalya has yoga centers in Goa and in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra. These places are easily accessible and surrounded by nature, which makes them the perfect environment to connect with yoga.

The yoga classes Kavaalya offers are scheduled on a three week intensive program for the 200 hours Teacher Training Course (TTC 200). Throughout the course you will gain an understanding of different types of yoga such as Hatha Yoga and Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga, for you to develop your own style. Besides, you will learn the principles of other disciplines related to yoga like Meditation, Anatomy, Philosophy and Ayurveda.. Kavaalya has a team of professionals to guide you all along your learning process. Also, when your course is over, you obtain a certificate from Yoga Alliance. This would qualify you as a Registered Yoga Teacher RYT200, further expanding your career options when you come back home.

The yoga retreats available at kavaalya.com are open to all levels, including beginners, and include everything you may need during your stay in India. Students are provided with healthy and nutritious indian vegetarian food during their stay, and when it comes to your rest, you can choose between single or double occupancy rooms, depending on what you find more fitting. But courses on Kavaalya go beyond individuality, it is all about community. During your stay, you will get to share this amazing experience with other international students that have the same interests. This will give you a sense of belonging you will not find anywhere else in the world, and the memories from this experience shall accompany you for life.

Overall, if you are looking to get the full yoga experience while immersing yourself into Indian culture, you should definitely check out Kavaalya.