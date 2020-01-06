Technology is at the forefront of the entertainment industry. Here's how it has affected and improved the industry.

(Newswire.net -- January 6, 2020) -- Technology is at the forefront of the entertainment industry. Innovative ways of enjoying movies, television shows, and games have become the driving force for the industry. In the past decade alone, so much has changed in the way we consume media content. And, perhaps there is none more revolutionary than mobile technology.

If you ask your grandparents today if they have envisioned a world where people have access to almost any content using a handheld device, they will probably share their heads. But, such is the world that we live in today and entertainment and media moguls are responding to this trend with vigor and enthusiasm. Here are some of the ways mobile technology has indeed changed the world of entertainment.

A new platform for convenience and accessibility

Imagine having to miss an episode of your favorite television show without any option how to watch it. Nowadays, you do not need to rush home or plop in front of a tv set to enjoy these shows. All you need is your smartphone and an internet connection, and you can stream anywhere you want. There are platforms like Netflix that even syndicate past programs so that you can watch them over and over again.

How about other forms of entertainment? Even online bingo is now available through apps you can access using any mobile device. If you like computer games, for example, there are mobile versions available which you can download on your phone and play anywhere.

Versatility and accessibility are two of the primary reasons why the entertainment industry benefited significantly from mobile innovation. These platforms ushered in a new era of consumers and broadened their reach.

Increased engagement through social media

Social media is also helping boost the entertainment industry in various ways. Entertainment companies today recognize the role that social media platforms play in encouraging customer engagement. People are no longer afraid to speak their mind when on social media. Hence; these channels are powerful tools to determine what the consumer wants.

Once again, mobile technology is responsible for putting social media in its current status. Anyone who has a phone is probably logged in to at least one social media account at all times. As such, companies can make highly targeted campaigns and use the consumer’s feedback to improve their content.

Take, for example, the case of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. When the first trailer released, the animation received overwhelming backlash on social media. Thankfully, the production studio listened and changed the animation. When the new trailer released recently, most of the social media comments were positive, which is likely going to improve the movie’s box office performance as well.

Conclusion

The bottom line here is that the entertainment industry will continue to benefit from mobile technology innovation. It is a wise move for companies to ensure that mobile access is taken into account when coming up with marketing strategies. There is also a need to put mobile platforms such as apps into focus when developing new ways to reach customers.