Knowing what you should pack last can decrease the chances of missing something crucial. Follow this list to make sure you've got everything.

(Newswire.net -- January 7, 2020) -- When planning a move, packing is, without a doubt, one of the most boring and time-consuming tasks. If you choose to pack on your own, you could be looking at hours and hours of sorting through your stuff before deciding what to do with them. And it’s not easy to fit most of your stuff in moving boxes. With a few packing tips and checklists, the packing process can be much easier. When packing your items, you need a plan. While most people focus on the items they should pack first, what should you pack last when moving?

What Should You Pack Last When Moving?

In this article, we’ll discuss some of the items you should pack last when moving which can ultimately give you an idea as to when to start packing as well. This post includes everything from connection devices and bedding to cleaning materials and basic tools.

Bedding

You will use your pillow casings, blankets and sheets until the last day of your stay in your old home. As such, these are the items you’ll inevitably pack last on moving day. If necessary, you should also pack clean sheets for every member of the family. You want to treat yourself to a good night of sleep after a long and hard day of moving. This is a key tip, especially if you’re moving out for the first time and don’t know what to do with your bedding.

Connection Devices

Things like phone and laptop chargers should also be packed last. Having a laptop until the last moment is a great idea. You could use it to check out some useful information about the new location. A phone charger, on the other hand, can come in handy when you need to recharge your phone, in case you like listening to music while packing and preparing for the move.

Toiletries And Medicine

It goes without saying that you’ll need your prescription medicines and personal hygiene items even on the morning of moving day (as well as soon after arrival at your new premises). It also helps to leave aside some pain and stress medication too and a first aid kit, in case of any injuries or other types of emergencies.

Basic Tools

Tools are extremely critical for a move. Without a screwdriver and a hammer, together with duct tape and a couple of screws and nails as well as a tape measure, it can be hard to solve any problems you might have during moving day. To avoid having to unpack who knows what just to get a hold of a hammer, you’ll want to pack your toolbox last when moving day arrives. This is a great self moving trick as well if you don’t have people helping you out.

Cleaning Materials

Chances are you’ll have to clean the old property one last time before moving out. As such, you should avoid packing cleaning essentials early on and make sure you have enough trash bags.

Bottom Line

With the tips mentioned, you should be able to answer the question, what should you pack last when moving? When packing your items, reserve several bags and one or two boxes for items you will need until the last minute and know what to pack first for a move as well. Be sure to pack these items separately so you can easily find whatever you’ll need first in your new home as they’ll often be the items you packed last. When it comes to packing other items such as silverware or dishes that you may not need immediately, you can pack them up accordingly sooner rather than later.