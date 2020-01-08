Having a pool at your home comes with a lot of work. If you are wondering how do I treat my pool for the first time, check out this article.

(Newswire.net -- January 7, 2020) -- Welcome to the new pool lifestyle. Having a pool at your home is an exciting addition but it also comes with a lot of extra work as pool needs regular maintenance. You also have to take care of the pool circulation, filtration and cleanliness. So, if you are wondering about how I treat my pool for the first time, do not worry as we are here to help you with this. There are some methods by which you can treat your pool.

How do I Treat My Pool for the First Time - How much chlorine do I add to my pool for the first time?

If you are building a pool, it is important you know how to treat it. There are certain methods that you have to follow to ensure that your pool is well-treated and maintained all the time. Here we will discuss about some of the best methods that you can try to properly clean the pool regularly. Read on to know more about the pool treatment.

Maintenance of pool circulation

Pool circulation is one of the main and most important parts of the pool system. The pool circulation can be maintained in some steps:

You have to clean the pump basket to prevent any kind of clog. You also have to ensure that the pump lid is properly lubricated and tightened to prevent any kind of air leakage. You need to run the pump for at least 8 to 12 hours every day or even more. It completely depends on the needs and the cleanliness of the pool water. You have to check the pump daily and make sure that the pool water is operating in the right way.

Maintenance of pool filtration

You have to maintain the pool filter properly. It is responsible for cleaning the small particles from the pool water. Without the daily pool filtration or timely cleaning, you cannot expect a clean pool. For maintenance:

You have to clean the filtration system regularly. You need to shut off the pump and backwash the filters properly. Make sure to flush out the dirt and dust from the filter to make the filter work properly. This will make your pool water feel fresh again.

Maintenance of pool sanitation

Besides circulation and filtration, another important step to ensure that the pool water is clean is sanitation. You need to make sure that the pool water is clean and for this, you need to:

Most of the pool owners use the 3 inches chlorine tablets as they are convenient and also cost effective for chlorinating swimming pool. You have to use enough tablets for the pool so that the chlorine level remains 1.0 to 2.0 ppm. It will also depend on the depth of your swimming pool. You have to ensure that the chlorine level is ideal in your pool. Also, you have to make sure that the pH level is perfect.

Conclusion

If you had this question in mind - How do I treat my pool for the first time, hope it has been answered now. These steps are important to follow if you want to make sure that your pool water is completely clean and perfectly sanitized in nature. These are simple DIY steps that you can do or you can simply call an experienced professional to help you.