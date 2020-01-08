We talk about a few of the content marketing trends to expect in 2020. Don't worry, they are very similar to what the last decade showed us!

(Newswire.net -- January 8, 2020) --

The new decade is here, and that means that content marketing, as we know it today, will be changing in ways that perhaps we can guess at and work towards without resorting to a crystal ball or tarot cards. But when you talk about changing content marketing, what you are really talking about is changing people -- especially marketers and advertisers; changing the way they view content marketing and the mindset the develop as new challenges and opportunities bubble forth from the wellspring of creativity that is every marketer’s responsibility and (hopefully) pleasure. The audience for content marketing is also changing -- getting younger and more mobile, more savvy and more demanding. What worked for content marketing in 2015, say, is not going to work in 2020. If marketers are not fully behind new ideas, then they are simply behind the times and face career extinction as surely as the dinosaurs -- who looked up at the bright growing light in the sky headed towards them and blew it off as just a passing, insubstantial, trend.

Here’s what marketers need to be looking at for 2020.

Live streaming and video are huge in 2020, and will only grow bigger. Platforms like TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube make it easy for users to make their own live action posts, and, more importantly, become much more discerning and desirous of live action streaming content from brands and services they are considering. According to most recent surveys, over fifty percent of consumers today demand more video content before they make make any commitments. Serious marketers who want to engage consumers and connect with potential customers need to incorporate more video.

How would you like to live stream a question and answer video with your customers and interested consumer? There’s really no limit to what you can now do with video on LinkedIn, Facebook, Vimeo, and Instagram -- or you can set up your own video website in literally a matter of minutes, and begin shooting and posting live content as only large corporations used to be able to do. Don’t sweat the technical stuff; it’s all user-friendly and ready to send your one-minute clip viral -- if you’re smart, and lucky!

Now that we have AI-activated assistants like Siri and Alexa running our lives, as well as smartphones that think more clearly than we do, it seems, searching by voice is what it’s all about. 2020 should see mere mundane typing and clicking on a keyboard nearly a thing of the past. Here are the stats: Voice searches on Google grew by over 180 percent in the second quarter of 2018, and that trajectory is just going to keep climbing steeper.

Keywords now need to be longtail words, and marketers need to rethink how voice search is going to change the contest of SEO by making it imperative that their brand is at the top of the list for all conversational searches. Consumers may type in ‘shoes women leather,’ but when they do a verbal search it will be ‘women’s leather shoes.’ So make sure your content marketers are ready to make those kinds of sweeping updates.