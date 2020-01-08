Texas as a whole is considered to be the best state among all the 50 states in the US for starting a new business in.

However, if you are in close sync with what’s been going on for the last three years in Texas’s startup infrastructure, that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Although Austin takes the well-deserved number one spot for being the nation’s most startup friendly city, Houston is not far behind, according to the latest reports. The real question is, what is it that is fueling this growth of business-friendly infrastructure in Houston? Let’s take a look at the most significant points next to find out.

The Ion: Innovation District in the Making

The concept of creating innovation districts for fostering fresh business ventures has been seen before at the South Lake Union in Seattle and the Kendall Square in Massachusetts, but The Ion is different.

The startup village is not in the outskirts or in a low-cost neighborhood, but the city has actually made room for the Innovation District in its very center, which speaks volumes about the plans that the city has in store for creating the ultimate startup infrastructure.

One may argue that The Ion is only in its initial stages of development, but that is precisely why there is just so much potential here. The first-mover’s advantage could be big in Houston if you are planning to launch an offline LLC in Texas.

However, one doesn’t necessarily have to move to Houston in order to take advantage of the state’s excellent infrastructure. Visit howtostartanllc.com and you will learn how to start an LLC in Texas to take advantage of its multiple startup-friendly corporate regulations by registering with the state. They have a complete step-by-step guide, along with the web-based resources to help you launch a Texas LLC, while in the process of learning the system and the various legal requirements.

The Best Place to Start a Business for Female Entrepreneurs

Texas has been one of the premier states for helping female entrepreneurship grow to unprecedented heights for years now, and in 2019, it has gained back the number one position of being the most entrepreneur friendly state for women in US.

As should be expected, the industrious city of Houston has played one of the most significant roles in bringing that number one position back to Texas. This fact alone exemplifies the importance of Houston as a city and Texas as a state in promoting the entrepreneurial culture among women. However, once you add in the many benefits which The Ion will bring with it on completion, the choice becomes obvious.

The gender differentiation holds importance from a purely commercial point of view as well, because gender bias isn’t an entirely uncommon obstacle to overcome for female entrepreneurs even today. Therefore, by simply knowing that you can launch a Texas LLC in Houston without having to worry about any of that bias is a commercial advantage to have for both the initial introduction, as well as for ensuring growth of the new establishment.

Integrated Access to NASA

The relevance of this huge advantage can either be extremely favorable, or it can be of no consequence whatsoever! It depends entirely on an entrepreneur’s field, goals, expertise and experience, but the very fact that Houston has plans to integrate NASA access in The Ion project is an exciting prospect to say the least!

Being primarily a hub for tech entrepreneurship though, it’s difficult to see anyone looking to start a business in the sector not feeling excited about the prospects of working with NASA.

What makes this potential proposition even more exciting is the fact that such an integration is unheard of, even in California. Sure, there have been a few projects and excursions by NASA in Silicon Valley from time to time, but a well-planned integration is going to be an exclusive premier in The Ion.

This will likely mean huge opportunities to not just learn, but also to do profitable business with the government’s most mysterious and technologically advanced wing. As far as official reports go, NASA is actually looking to go into exclusive contracts with new minds in certain fields, and build innovative technology for its future missions.

US Airforce Integration

Admittedly, NASA has more enigma to them than the Airforce, but given that this is another top-tier, highly funded and extremely advanced US military wing that we are discussing, the business and innovation opportunities will be tremendous to say the least.

Food is Not Forgotten

It doesn’t really matter how advanced any sector is, everyone needs to eat, which is why Houston has a separate plan for expanding its food business much beyond its already impressive infrastructure.

By the time The Ion will be complete, a whole new food related startup infrastructure to support the Innovation District will also be completed. If you have plans for a food van in the future, it’s possible you will be feeding some of the brightest minds of our time and getting rich from it too!

Even if we set the Ion aside and only look at the present food industry in Texas, it’s nothing short of impressive. From fine dining Michelin Star hotels to Dollar menus, there’s so much choice here. More importantly from a commercial perspective, the food business is flourishing in the city, powered mostly by farm produce from the rural sections of Texas. If anything, they really can use more places here, alongside a few more food delivery agencies as well.

Energy and More

Being one of the top cities in the country to produce solar energy at an astounding rate, those willing to invest in the alternative power industry are more than welcome here. However, it should be noted that the competition is going to be steep, since there are a number of established names here already, and one may not be surprised to find most neighborhoods already saturated.

If any field requires a bit of innovative entrepreneurship in Houston, it would have to be the solar energy sector. Nonetheless, installation, uninstallation, and repairing of photovoltaics is still a highly sought-after sector to consider.

There might be a few other sectors that we have missed, but these should be sufficient in delivering the core message here, which is the fact that Houston may in the future, even be able to overtake Austin in terms of industriousness. It certainly has the capital base to do so, alongside excellent plans.

Progress will be imminent and quite groundbreaking without a shadow of doubt, especially due to support from the top military and research and development wings of the federal government, as well as the funds from the state government. The relatively untapped market in Houston (as compared to Austin), might just be able to put Houston ahead of the capital city. That, however, is only a speculative deduction at the moment, and until The Ion comes to be, we will just have to wait it out on that one.