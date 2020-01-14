In this article, we’ll discuss what pay-per-click advertising means and how to start a campaign of your own.

(Newswire.net -- January 8, 2020) -- Pay per click has grown in popularity over the past few years for plenty of reasons. One of the most significant reasons it’s growing in popularity is that in addition to attracting attention it can go a long way in converting interest into sales. To take advantage of pay-per-click advertising, it’s important to learn how to start a pay per click campaign.

How to Start a Pay Per Click Campaign

In this article, we’ll discuss what pay-per-click advertising means and how to start a campaign of your own.

What is Pay Per Click Advertising?

Unlike traditional advertising, where you pay to have your ad broadcast or advertised, when it comes to pay per click advertising, you only pay when someone actually clicks on the advert. Some of the most popular PPC advertising is on search engines as well as social media platforms. In other words, PPC ads are sponsored links that appear on search engine result pages. How PPC works is that the companies listed typically pay to appear under a particular search phrase but only pay when someone clicks on the advert.

Companies bid for position, so if one company’s PPC ad is more relevant or the company offers more than another for a potential customer click, their advert appears above the competitor’s.

How to Set Up A Campaign

Before setting up a campaign, think about what you want to achieve with Bing or Google PPC marketing. For instance, are you trying to get subscribers to your newsletter, drive traffic to your site or trying to sell a product or service? Of course, you can always choose to hire a PPC management company to get everything started and running for you.

Start by working out your goals. Do you want to increase enquiries, encourage sign-ups or make more sales?

Decide where you want to advertise. Most businesses find it a good option to advertise on search engines using Google AdWords and Microsoft Advertising. So, go ahead and sign up to create an account.

Bid on the keywords you choose

Set your bids for different keywords and select your monthly or daily budget. There are a lot of mistakes that can come with bidding, so be sure to stray away from some of the most common mistakes.

Come up with your PPC ad and link it to a relevant landing page on your site

Monitor progress and make necessary improvements

Here Are Some Benefits Of PPC:

You can get your ads in front of the right audience by identifying keywords that match what your target customers are looking for.

You don’t have to pay unless someone clicks on your advert

You set your advertising ‘bids’ accordingly, allowing you to decide how much a visitor is worth to you.

You can set a limit to your total advertising spend and control your costs

You can try out various options, and get a detailed analysis of the performance of each advertising campaign.

To maximize the chances of making a sale, think about the buyer’s journey. A buyer will typically go from searching for something general to getting more specific in terms of models, makes and colors. The trick, therefore, is to bid on more specific phrases because that’s when the buyer is ready to buy to enjoy all of the advantages of PPC.

Bottom Line

With those few tips, you now know how to start a pay per click campaign. Once you have everything running, be sure to track the performance of your advertising campaign. Doing so helps you to make necessary changes and meet your marketing goals more effectively.