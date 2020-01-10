Do you have stains on your carpet? Wondering how to disinfect carpet without steam cleaner? Check out this article.

(Newswire.net -- January 9, 2020) -- Carpet is surely one of the most amazing parts of the house. Besides aesthetics, it also provides warmth and comfort too. As much as these carpets can be helpful to you, it also requires a lot of maintenance. You need to disinfect the carpet and clean it regularly to stop the dirt and dust buildup. With regular use, the carpets tend to get dirty as dust, allergens and debris accumulate in the fibers. Many household owners do not have a steam cleaner to clean these. So, you have to know how to disinfect carpet without steam cleaner.

How to Disinfect Carpet Without Steam Cleaner - What can I use to disinfect my carpet?

If you do not have carpet cleaning machines, we have two methods you can follow to have a clean carpet. Expert carpet cleaners say there are many ways which you can use besides steam cleaner to disinfect the carpet and clean it thoroughly from dog urine stains or other unfortunate mishaps. This must be done once a month to ensure that the carpet is completely free of dust and debris.

Deep Cleaning Methods Without Steam Cleaner

Cleaning with baking soda

There are many carpet cleaning basics to follow, for this specific method you will need tools like brush, old toothbrush, towel and a bucket. First you have to get a bucket of warm water along with the cleaning tool. Before you start, you have to vacuum the entire area thoroughly that you wish to clean. This will suck up all the excess dust and dirt. If you are using baking soda, then you have to sprinkle some on the stain. Make sure the stain is completely covered. If you are using dish soap, it is better to measure the stain’s size. You have to swoosh until and unless you see bubbles. Now, with the help of the old brush, you have to gently scrub the carpet with warm water. Scrub away the dirt and stain. Now, take a towel and soak the excess water from the carpet. Let the area to completely dry. Once it is dry, you have to vacuum again.

Salt and detergent mixture

You have to start by preparing a mixture of soap with some water in a spray bottle. Do not shake it too much but make sure to mix it properly. Then, you have to sprinkle the baking soda as well as the table salt over the carpet. Spray the mixture of soapy water too on the same area. Let this sit for a few minutes and then take a brush. Stroke the carpet with the brush in one direction only with your brush. This will help you to accumulate the hair as well as debris from the carpet in one place. It will be easier for you to pick up from there. Now press the cloth towel to soak out the excess water from the carpet.

The Conclusion

Knowing how to clean carpet is important. If you are worried about how to disinfect carpet without steam cleaner, then you can follow these two methods. These are two types of methods, one is ideal for removing stains and the other one is ideal for removing dirt and debris. You can try the method depending on what you need for your carpet. This is the best spot cleaning technique as well as disinfecting technique for the carpet without the use of the steam cleaner.