(Newswire.net -- January 9, 2020) -- As far as looks go, 707 Headband will take your breath away. It’s colour palette is a gorgeous range of purple and it has an aroma to match its looks. What's more, it is incredibly easy to grow. If that wasn't enough, the Humboldt Seed Organization has produced a strain, in 707 Headband, that will not break the bank to purchase.

When growing 707 Headband, indoors is a good environment for it, just make sure that the humidity; the soil pH; and the environmental controls are maintained correctly.

The 707 Headland plant has large, well-spaced leaves that allow it to absorb a lot of light. Its buds are red in colour, and they tend to be fully mature after around 5 weeks. You will know when they have matured as they will turn purple.

707 Headland requires an average amount of feeding and it will grow sturdy enough to support itself without needing to be trained. As far as yield goes, you are looking at around 400g per plant from about 10 plants per meter. Expect your yield after about 8 weeks of flowering.

When you grow it outdoors, it is quite something. It is a nice and short plant that produces small and discreet flowers up to the point of flowering. Then, there will be an influx of unique, spicy fragrances into your weed garden. Plenty of sunlight is the key to getting the best from it, so make sure it is kept free from shadows, and you can expect a yield of around 400g per plant by the middle of October.

It has an aroma of pine and citrus often associated with Skunk strains of cannabis. 707 Headland does tend to have a more incensed, earthy after-taste to it, though. When it has been cured, the buds will turn a lovely white shade because of the resin they produce. There is also a red phenotype; grow one of these beauties and you will be gob-smacked by its looks.

A Sativa-Lovers' Dream

it is a sativa-heavy cannabis strain best known for its abundance of THC (peaking around 24%) and smoke that hits instantly with an electric high. Its sativa makes it a strain that produces a boosting high.

Physically, the strain is beautiful. I know I've already mentioned this, but as people always return to see things of beauty; I, too, feel that I must bask further in the eye-pleasing nature of this gorgeous little weed. And, again, the smell; it will leave you with subtle hints of wood, pine and citrus lingering in your nostrils long after your high has subsided.

What, you might well think, combines to bring us such a delightful montage of beauty, flavour, aroma and strength? Well, the answer is a triumvirate of OG Kush, Master Kush and Sour Diesel.

And the name? Many have speculated on this for some time, but the plain and simple truth is that it is the area dialling code for Humboldt County, home of the Humboldt Seed Organization, that parented this little beauty. It will give you a high with a clear head and a deeply relaxing body effect. It will have you coming back for more time and time again.