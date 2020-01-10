Is your boyfriend graduating from college soon? Here are a list of some great presents to get him when he graduates.

(Newswire.net -- January 10, 2020) -- Ah, graduation. It’s one of the many milestones in life. To graduate means a small success, a passage of right for most kids nowadays. It’s a momentous occasion, and its best celebrated by something really memorable. If you have someone in your life that’s about to graduate this year - whether it’s high school, college, or a master’s degree, you better save up. Cause the best gifts won’t come cheap.

We’ve collated the best graduation gifts for men. From iconic watches to phone upgrades to little mementos he can use towards entering into the real world, we’ve got you covered. After all, graduation is a one-time thing. So you best believe if you’re going to do something special, this is the right time to do it. Here are some fail proof graduation gift ideas:

An authentic watch.

Gifting someone an authentic watch - whether it’s mechanical, quartz, or a smartwatch, has been a gesture that means he’s finally arrived in the world. Nobody knows where this tradition came from - it’s like a bar mitzvah of some sort. If you do settle for this idea, we’d recommend getting him a mechanical watch.

A smartwatch is fine and is on-trend right now, but in two years or so, there’s going to be a new edition of whatever smartwatch you’re going to get. Plus, prices will be cheaper then as the influx of demand increases. He can get it for himself after he lands a nice entry-level job.

A mechanical watch, on the other hand, is perfect because it’s timeless. Get him a Hamilton Khaki King for starters, or a Seiko Prospex. Both are valid choices, not to mention both are extremely good-looking. These two are constantly in best watches under 1000 lists, and you’d be remiss if you won’t consider both. If you can shell out more, get him a Rolex or Blancpain instead.

iPhone 11.

Getting a new graduate a new phone is maybe one of the nicest gestures you can do. Especially if he’s still rocking the 6S, forget about the Pro models, the iPhone 11 is the perfect phone for literally everyone. Featuring two new cameras - one standard wide and the other ultra-wide - the shots he can get from this phone is nothing short of magical.

Plus, you won’t break the bank either. The iPhone 11 models start at $699 - not cheap by any means, but is the best bang you can get for your bucks. Consider getting the Product Red version because part of your payment will then be used for a great cause. All in all, it’s a win-win.

Cash.

Some will call it tacky, but what most adults want is cash. This may look and sound like a last-ditch effort because you haven’t had time for shopping, but actually, it makes a lot of sense. A new graduate will be strapped for cash in the next few years of his life - of course, if he’s a trust fund baby, that point is moot - but the thing is no one can ever have too much money.

Fair warning: Don’t put the cash in an envelope. Instead, get a nice looking box and plush it up with colored papers. Put the cash inside and finish it up with a little bow and a short note. If you have the time, you can get him an inexpensive pen or notebook to go along with the cash box. This way, he won’t think you’ve phoned your gift in.

Takeaway

These ideas are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to graduation gift-giving. If you’re strapped for cash, you can DIY some stuff and make it customized so that there’s a personal touch. You can also scour for great deals online and offline. Be creative about your gift and think along the lines of what will the new graduate be needing.