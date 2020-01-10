Do you want to start the new year by decluttering your surroundings? Consider taking a minimalist approach to organizing.

(Newswire.net -- January 10, 2020) -- Organizing from a minimalist perspective involves a lot of decluttering. That’s because being a minimalist is all about valuing yourself and life experiences more than possessions. Living a minimalist lifestyle doesn't mean you can’t have what you need. Instead, it means you should avoid getting everything you want. Let’s face it, most people have closets filled with stuff they didn't really want. Check out the 10 minimalist organizing tips below.

1. Use an Outbox

An outbox is used in a home to simplify the process of getting rid of stuff each week. It can be as simple as having a box in a high-traffic area of your home where you put items you want to give away. This can include anything that’s in your home.

2. Choose Furniture with Secret Storage

There are a lot of options on the market for space-saving furniture that have a secret storage compartment. One of the most notable types of furniture with a secret storage area is the ottoman. You can also use containers that fit under the bed because that’s often an area where unused space exists. A window bench is another type of furniture where you can store your belongings. This type of furniture works well in Tiny House Rentals Australia.

3. Declutter Each Room

Once you make the decision to organize your space and adopt a minimalist home décor, start by decluttering each room. It’s best if you tackle one area at a time because there is a sense of accomplishment when you’re able to see the difference it makes.

4. Have a Home for Everything

It’s important to develop a philosophy that you’re able to stick to. For instance, one minimalist philosophy is making sure you have a space for everything so that your belongings don’t end up all over your house. Instead, everything will be tucked away in the designated location.

5. Downsize Your Wardrobe

A great way to optimize minimalist organizing is by downsizing your wardrobe. When you have too many clothes that you don’t wear, they will take up space that could be used for other purposes. Once you have gotten rid of clothes and accessories you don’t wear, you can group like items together, such as pants, coats and shirts.

6. Have a Drop Off Zone

It’s common for people to get home from work feeling tired after a long day and simply want to leave everything at the door. By creating a drop off zone you can make sure there’s a place for keys, bags, coats and other items that you want to drop off temporarily. Sometimes installing hooks on the walls is a good solution.

7. Clean Out Your Pantry

A minimalist pantry is one that's free of any food items that will not be consumed. Whether it’s dry goods, canned goods or items in the refrigerator, cleaning out your pantry should be a priority. Once that's done, you’ll need to organize your pantry so that like items are grouped together. For instance, all of the plates should be in one cabinet and all of the cookware should be together.

8. Optimize Use of Vertical Space

Vertical space in a home often goes unused. This can be solved with simple and affordable hardware, such as over-the-door hooks and baskets that are mounted on the wall.

9. Install Floating Shelves

Floating shelves are perfect for small spaces because they don’t take up much room and they look great. You can install floating shelves and still have a home that feels airy.

10. Use Storage Boxes

When it comes to minimalism, storage boxes are one of the best inventions because they can help you keep things confined. There are different kinds of storage boxes on the market today to accommodate every style. Some will be hidden, while others might be in clear view, which is fine if you choose decorative boxes.

The goal of minimalist organizing is to live a more simplistic life that’s free of clutter. The tips provided can help you get there.