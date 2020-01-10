There are tons of companies building retro, replica, and reproduction cars. You can own a brand-new classic car with modern mechanical components.

We all dream about driving a super-cool classic car. There are several remarkable classic cars. The problem is a remarkable classic from 1950 is 70 years old. Its maintenance cost may be quite high, costly repairs, and its insurance policy can be very expensive.

The Revology Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback

The 1966 Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback was considered the most advanced of the Ford Mustang line up. There were only 35,000 fastbacks produced, and getting a well-maintained fastback is hard. Fortunately, you can actually buy a brand-new classic Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback thanks to Revology Cars. Yes, seriously. A classic mustang fastback with modern mechanicals!

Revology Cars is the first company to be licensed by Ford to produce Ford replicas. The Revology Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback is a wholly new car, unlike other rebuilt cars where new mechanicals components are melded with an older body shell. Revology Cars reengineering efforts aimed at improving performance and comfort. A 1966 car would surely suck compared to modern cars, but what about a modern car that looks classic?

Intermeccanica "S"

It is not difficult to find Porsche 356 replicas, but finding a closely well-built Porsche 356 is hard. Intermeccanica is one of the few companies that produced truly well-built 356 replicas. Intermeccanica “S” can be fitted with a modern 4 cylinders liquid-cooled engine or traditional 4 cylinders air-cooled engine. If you are into Porsche 356 but don’t have the luxury to spend seven figures, Intermeccanica “S” is the closest car to Porsche 356 you will get.

Scarbo Performance SVF1

Ferrari's F312 is considered the most beautiful F1 machine ever. However, chances are you will never get a feel of its raw intensity unless you filthy rich. SVF1 is an incredible F312 replica that is sure to blow your socks off. It features:

A 430-hp

Five-speed transaxle transmission

6.2-liter Chevy V-8

Factory Five MK4 Roadster

Factory Five Roadster is famous for its incredible car reproductions. Its replicas of the original Shelby Cobra are remarkably good. In fact, the MK4 Roadster is the best-performing and best-selling replica in the world. It is a perfect replica of the legendary Shelby Cobra 427. It is well-engineered using modern technology, parts, and materials to improve performance, comfort, and reliability.

Factory Five ‘33 Hot Rod

Another awesome reproduction by Factory Five based on the classic Hot Rod. The original Hot Rods are over 80 years old and, therefore, rare to find, and those available are not cars you would want to drive daily. But with just around $20,000, you can get a brand new Factory Five Hot Rod. Factory Five aim was to increase performance and reliability but remain as traditional as possible with this recreation.

JH Classics Dino DGT-306

JH Classics Dino DGT-306 is an incredible replica of the 1968 Ferrari Dino. Dino was a remarkable brand by Ferrari. It is rare to find a Ferrari Dino that is still operational nowadays. Fortunately, JH Classics produces a fantastic replica that is sure to amaze Dino lovers. With a 0-60 time of four second and 320 horsepower, this Dino replica travels even faster than the original car.

Caterham-Super 7 R400

Caterham is famous for its incredible Lotus 7 replica. There have been several upgrades and developments over the years, but the R400 is the best recreation. The R400 Superlight is a track beast. Ask anyone who has driven these cars, driving them is fun. It is light-weight and comes as a full package, engine included.

Parallel Designs-Torero

If you wouldn't mind some Italian passion in your life, this Lamborghini Diablo replica is a perfect choice. Even Lamborghini gave it thumbs up as well as their legendary test driver - Valentino Balboli.

Although it does not use a Lamborghini V12, you can fit a BMW V12. It is not as fast as its role model, but you can hardly distinguish it from Lamborghini Diablo.

Pur Sang: Bugatti T35

The Bugatti T35 was the most dominant Grand Prix sports car between 1915 and 1950. It is one of the most collectible classics, but Bugatti prices are insanely high. Bugatti T35 is, therefore, out of reach for most speed enthusiasts. Very few were manufactured, which does not help either.

Many companies have tried to replicate Bugatti T35, but none has come as close as the Pur Sang - an ex-Argentinian car manufacturer now based in California. Its version of a Bugatti T35 is a perfect replica of the original track beast. They are nearly identical. Pur Sang has, however, engineered its version to be a more powerful and comfortable, yet authentic driving experience.

Coventry Classics Jaguar C Type

The Jaguar C Type racing is one of the best sports cars of all time. Unfortunately, only a few were built, and you can hardly find one on sale. Fortunately, Coventry Classics produces perfect replicas of this Le Mans-winning car - Coventry Classics Jaguar. It is a perfect replica of the Jaguar C Type, but Coventry Classics have added modern components to improve quality, durability, and performance.

Superformance Mk III 427 S/C

Who wouldn’t want to own the 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C? The problem is there are very few of them that still exist, and those that exist are extremely expensive. But there are ways to experience them rather authentically, even if you are not super-rich. The Superformance Mk III 427 S/C is a perfect replica of the 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C available on a relatively reasonable price.

Beck GTS

Chuck Beck is famous for his incredible Porsche replicas. He has built the best replicas of the 550 and 356 Spyder models. Chuck Beck turned his attention to the legendary 904 GTS when the market became crowded with these models, and oh boy! We are glad he did. Beck GTS is a perfect recreation of the 904 GTS. It features a stainless-steel tubular chassis and a fiberglass body, just like its role model. This makes it light - 1,700 pounds. Beck GTS utilizes modern technology and hence more powerful and reliable.

CAV-GT40

This list would not be complete without the CAV-GT40, a near-perfect replica of the Ford GT40. It is built by a South African company, Cape Advanced Vehicles (CAV), and it is the closest thing you will find to the legendary Ford GT40. CAV was founded in 1999 with the sole purpose of producing Ford GT40 replicas. CAV’s attention to detail is exceptional, as is evident with this incredible recreation of the true racing legend.

Lister Bell STR

Lister Bell STR is a near-perfect replica of the legendary Lancia Stratos. The original Lancia Stratos was fast, nimble, and beautiful. Coupled with its ability to top world rallies, it remains a dream car for many. The original Lancia Stratos has joined the classic-car boom, and obtaining one is almost impossible unless you are inside the one percent. But there is a solution thanks to Lister Bell. Their version of the Lancia Stratos is more powerful and comfortable and is available at a reasonable price.

Eagle Speedster: Jaguar E-Type

Eagle Speedster is a UK company that rose to popularity due to its remarkable restorations of the Jaguar E-Type. It didn’t matter how much the car was damaged or had rust; the company repaired the cars expertly. Over time, however, the company decided to move away from basic restorations to producing Jaguar E-Type replicas.

The result was a modern E-Type, but with a slight twist. From the outside, it is a perfect replica of the classic Jaguar E-Type. But underneath the body, there is an updated technology with all the benefits of modern mechanical components and materials.

California Custom Coach: Model 876

The California Custom Coach Model 876 is a perfect recreation of the classic Art-Deco Auburn Speedster but with more power and better driving dynamics. Art-Deco Auburn Speedster is considered the most beautiful car from the ’30s.

From outside, the California Custom Coach Model 876 is a perfect replica of the classic Auburn, but the dash is somewhat different. Although the base engine is a V8 with 300 horsepower, you can equip it with a supercharged LS9 engine to make it fly!

Proteus C-Type

Proteus C-Type is an incredible recreation of the legendary Jaguar XK120. Only 53 Jaguar XK120 were built between 1951 and 1953. The Jaguar XK120 3.4L engine had 205 horsepower. The car won at Le Mans in 1951 and 1953 after they had tuned the engine to produce 220 horsepower.

Today, Jaguar XK120 costs millions, but thanks to Proteus, you can acquire a fantastic replica of this classic race car. With a 260 hp 4.2-liter straight-six engine, the Proteus C-Type is more powerful than the original car.