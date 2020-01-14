Dubai is one of the world's greatest cities. There are a few spots in Dubai that everyone should be sure to check out during vacation.

Dubai is one of the unique cities in the world that has magically blended together with the old and the new. Individuals and families can spend their time enjoying the sunshine at the Jumeirah Beach while skiing and shredding at Ski Dubai the next day. The diversity in this city is unparalleled, making this one of the greatest cities on the planet. When visiting Dubai, there are a few vacation spots that everyone should make sure to check out.

The first spot is Burj Al Arab. First, this location is free, making it a tremendous attraction. It is only 11 miles from the center of the city. This location occupies a perch that is nestled between Jumeirah Beach and the Palm Islands. This building has been a modern architectural marvel from the first day it was opened just over 20 years ago. It has a glass façade that has been designed in a curved shape. This shape is meant to mimic the sails that have been going through Dubai’s waterways from the first days of seafaring. The unique architecture and beautiful views have made this building one of the most popular attractions in the city.

The second spot that everyone needs to check out is the Dubai Mall. This mall is free for everyone to enter and sits in the downtown area of Dubai. This mall is a paradise for those who love shopping. This is one of the largest shopping centers on the planet and is home to greater than 1,300 businesses and shops. Even those who aren’t interested in spending any money at the Dubai Mall need to make sure they visit. There are countless entertainment centers in this mall as well including an aquarium, a movie theater, and even an ice skating rink. With something for everyone, this is an attraction that cannot be missed.

Furthermore, everyone who visits this cultural gem of a city needs to swing by the Jumeirah Mosque. This mosque is located just north of the Dubai Marina. It towers over the coast with the intricate detail of its white façade. The goal of the architectural design of this mosque is to pay homage to the Fatimid period. Even people who do not follow the Muslim faith are invited to marvel at the gorgeous decor and painted panels of this mosque. Do not pass up this opportunity but make sure to follow all of this building’s rules during the visit.

These are only a few of the many vacation spots in Dubai that people need to make sure they check out during their visit. Take advantage of everything this city has to offer.