(Newswire.net -- January 15, 2020) --Deciding to invest in a swimming pool is an exciting moment as many people dream of owning a pool. While taking this critical step, you want to be confident that the type of pool you’ll purchase will not only be easy to maintain but also stand the test of time. People ask themselves many questions when purchasing a pool and one of the most common is: how long do fiberglass pools last?

In this post, we’ll discuss how durable fiberglass pools are and how long they last. We’ll also compare fiberglass pools to other types of pools and discuss why they’re a favorite choice for many pool owners.

Vinyl Liner Pool: Vinyl liner pools generally lack durability. According to various research findings, a vinyl liner pool will only last about 6-12 years. While they are cheaper than other types of pools, they won’t last long and are high maintenance.

Concrete Pool: When compared to vinyl liner pools, a concrete pool lasts longer but you have to bear in mind that they need to be resurfaced every 10 years or so. Not to mention, they require more chemicals and maintenance than a fiberglass pool.

Fiberglass Pool: Fiberglass pools have an average lifespan of about 30 years or more. However, that depends on various factors such as the quality of the manufacturer as well as the installation and maintenance of the pool. Some fiberglass pools will even last a lifetime.

Here’s why:

Low maintenance: Fiberglass pools have a gelcoat finish that is not only easy to maintain but also has aesthetic appeal. Pool experts say it’s very stain resistant and it has a smooth and nonporous surface that cleans easily.

Surprising strength: Some fiberglass pools meet and even exceed high-quality standards of shell thickness. Fiberglass has a high tensile strength that allows for flexing of the pool shell to accommodate earth movement. It’s not surprising that airplane manufacturers use fiberglass to build planes.

Maintaining Your Fiberglass Pool

As mentioned above, how long your fiberglass pool will last also depends on how well you take care of it. This is true for every pool, regardless of the type you have.

One of the most critical parts of caring for your pool is to maintain the chemical balance. Be sure to maintain pH levels somewhere around 7. The trick is to test the pool’s chemical levels regularly because an imbalance can harm your pool and your cleaning equipment. You also need to keep the pool clean by running the filter and make sure to keep the water at an appropriate level.

It’s also important to note that some harsh chemicals aren’t appropriate for fiberglass as they can wear down the gelcoat and deteriorate your pool’s surface.

Bottom Line

So how long do fiberglass pools last? The short answer is that with a good fiberglass pool, you pretty much only have to pay for electricity and chemicals. They’ll last 30 years or more and compared to vinyl liner or concrete pools, fiberglass pools are much cheaper to own and easier to maintain.