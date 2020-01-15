In today's digital world, there is no doubt that you need a good quality website to showcase your business and offering to the world.

In today's digital world, there is no doubt that you need a good quality website to showcase your business and offering to the world. In this sense, a website acts as the gateway to your organization and gives people an idea of what you do.

That said, the digital world is also crowded, so if you plan to use your website as a means to bring more revenue to your business, you have to ensure that it is top-notch. Here are a few web design tips that are sure to boost your website conversion rate (the rate at which you convert casual visitors to buyers).

Responsive Web Design

Gone are the days when users visit a website only through their PCs or laptops. Today, people visit websites from a ton of devices including smartphones and tabs. According to Statista, 52.2% of all website traffic worldwide came from mobile phones in 2018 and this number has been growing steadily over the years.

As a web developer or website owner, this number means you should have a design that is responsive across all devices. In other words, your web site should look and feel the same across all devices and should scale down for smaller screens and scale up for larger screens.

Relevant Content

People visit your website in the hope of finding some information or product they're looking for and as a business owner, your job is to make it easy for them to find what they want. This is why your web pages should have relevant content that is related to your business. Remember, this is your first and probably the last opportunity to create a good impression, so go all out and tell them all about you in a clear and concise manner.

This doesn't necessarily mean cluttered content. Use good design practices to space your content so your website looks appealing to visitors and they feel like browsing through it. At the same time, make sure to tell them about your business and offerings across multiple mediums such as text, images, videos, animations, and more.

Use Testimonials and Reviews

Have you ever thought about why people have testimonials and reviews on their web pages? The simple answer is that it adds credibility to your organization and the work you do. This is why many leading web designers including a popular Asheville web design company emphasizes having them on your website.

These reviews are also social proof of your business and since as humans, we tend to give importance to others' thoughts, this is sure to boost your reputation and conversion rate.

Have a call to action

Your web page should be inviting to your visitors and after pampering them, you tell them your expectations through a call to action button. This could be a call to buy something, to subscribe to your newsletter, or just about anything you'd like your visitors to do. Since much of the interaction happens between you and your visitor through the call to action button, make sure it is displayed in a prominent place.

Thus, these are some of the tips that can greatly increase your conversion rate.