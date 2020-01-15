Want to get your child an extra special gift? Consider getting them a personalized Santa video from the North Pole.

(Newswire.net -- January 15, 2020) -- Once more this year, ensure you send your child a personalized video. It is all for free from Portable North Pole, which has sent over 100,000 personalized videos since 2008. Have a close look at the videos, and you will know the reason behind such a significant number. All the videos are top-notch and of high quality. Also, every video has features such as:

Fantastic scenes

An excellent Santa

Adorable elves

Special effects

An option to personalize

To get your free Santa video, you only need your email or your apple or android devices. You will also have the freedom to customize each video, which can create a personalized video with several pictures. You can opt for a picture of your child holding their favorite toy. Besides, you can choose to use your child's school grade and where they live to personalize your Santa video. All these are for free form Portable North Pole. In case it's your child's birthday, you can still create a Santa video for them. It is also possible to personalize an adult video and send it to an adult friend of yours.

Premium Santa Videos

Creating a premium Santa video will cost you $3.99 whereas, unlimited Santa videos and calls go for $9.99. The best thing about unlimited videos is that you can use it for multiple children.

The premium option has a variety of storylines for you to choose from. It also enables you to personalize the video by adding your residence photo.

For instance, you can choose to create a premium video for your niece, Jane. In the video, you will see Santa walk into a massive library that contains books of all the kids. Remember, you can add up to five names as you create the library. Santa’s aim is to see if the kids are on the nice list or the naughty one. He will go straight to Jane’s book and pick it out from the others.

Jane’s book will have the details you added, for example, her photo and a statement saying that she is in third grade. There are a variety of other details that you can add. You can add things like is in elementary school, goes to preschool/daycare, stays home with the nanny, and many more.

The video type also allows you to add a goal for your child, and Santa will read it aloud. For Jane, you can add to become the top student in her class.

The video has other fantastic tools, such as funny antics with the elves. A lot of time and effort has been invested in developing the video. It is for this reason that the video is extremely excellent.

The elves have to find out if Jane is on the nice or naughty list. They use their Verdict Machine to see. Hurray!!! Her name is on the nice list! Eventually, Santa uses his special periscope to see where Jane resides. He then zooms Jane’s house, a fantastic moment for your child. The video takes about 5 minutes in total.

With Portable North Pole, you can receive Santa’s free and premium call now.