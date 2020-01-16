Are you planning to get plastic surgery done? The most important question that people ask is - Does plastic surgery last forever?

(Newswire.net -- January 15, 2020) -- Are you planning to get plastic surgery done? No doubt, this is one of the biggest decisions that you will make. But the most important question that people ask related to the plastic surgery is - Does plastic surgery last forever? Well, there is no as such specific time length for how long the plastic surgery will last. No matter that surgery you go through, the aging process will continue to happen normally. But it is true that you will look refreshed and better throughout the aging process if you go through surgeries.

Does Plastic Surgery Last Forever

If you are here to know how long your plastic surgeries will last for your mommy makeover, then you are at the right place. You will get all the information related to the durability of each and every plastic surgery. Here is the complete list of all the surgeries and how long it can last.

Breast implants

Breast implants are a common type of cosmetic surgery. When it comes to breast implant, there is a belief that it must be replaced after 10 years. This is not correct information. Breast implants can stay at its place as long as they are in a good condition and holding the shape well. In case there is any issue, it can be replaced or removed. Even if a woman decides to change the size of the implant, she can do that.

A Face Lift Surgery

Though there is no definite time period for the face lift to last, it can remain effective for about 7 to 10 years. Of course, there are different factors that can contribute to affect the longevity. A woman can enjoy longer-lasting lifting if the patients stay away from smoking or stay out of the sun without any sunscreen on. Also, people with a better bone structure will enjoy a long lasting result.

Liposuction

The result of the liposuction surgery can last forever if you can maintain a healthy weight and stay physically fit all the time. If you start gaining weight after the surgery, it will be on the same areas where you might have your liposuction done.

Botox

Once you get the Botox injections, you can expect the results to last for 4 to 6 months. After that, you will notice that the wrinkles are reappearing and muscle reactions are returning. You can see that some of the improvements can appear just after having Botox done. But it can take about 1 week to fully show the results.

Tummy Tuck

This is quite similar to that of the liposuction. Plastic surgeons say if you are maintaining a healthy weight and continue to be physically active and fit, then tummy tuck can last for a long time. Though the degree of loose skin that you had before surgery will not return but the skin will become laxer as you age.

Conclusion

Do you have the answer for your question – does plastic surgery last forever? Well, the answer can be different for different situations as you can see above. You have to make sure to abide by all the dos and don’ts mentioned by your surgeon. Make sure to do your research when you choose your plastic surgeon and follow the rules strictly to make sure that the result lasts forever.