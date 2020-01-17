To ensure that you protect your rights and get fully compensated, it is important to follow these tips.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) -- Car accidents happen every day, but what do you do when you are in a crash? Most people don’t know what to do when they are in a wreck. By the time you are done reading this article, you will have a good idea as to what you should do.

1. Exchange Details

When in a collision both drivers must swap details. The drivers must get each other’s information, including names, contact numbers, drivers licenses, car details, injuries. The most important is the auto-insurance information.

Drivers must also exchange each other's information as well as take down every detail of the incident. Witness statements are also exchanged.

2. Call the Cops

When in an accident, someone must call the police and an ambulance. Without an incident report form from a police officer, you cannot file a claim with your insurance company

All accidents must be reported to the nearest police station within twenty-four hours. You may have to give your name, car registration number and other details. While waiting for the police to arrive, you should take pictures of the scene, then move vehicles from the road.

3. Check on Everyone

Be sure to check to make sure everyone is after the wreck. If someone is severely harmed in the accident, immediately call for an ambulance. Do not move the injured person until paramedics arrive.

4. Call for a Tow

After all the details and statements were taken, you should call your insurance company. Some insurance companies forbid cars from being towed by anyone but their companies.

5. Inform Your Insurance Company

When everything is over and done with, you should call your insurance company to report what happened. By reporting the accident, it allows you to make a claim later.

When reporting what happened, you must be honest. If the insurance company believes you lied it will harm your chances of getting to claim from them.

Conclusion

When accidents happen, most people panic and forget what they should do. It is important that you remember not to make yourself liable by mistake. Try to remember to remain calm and act quickly. If you forget what to do after a collision, these five steps will help you.