Established in 2005, Karamba Casino still enjoys a reputable market standing today. Here's why it is the best place to gamble online.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) -- Established in 2005, Karamba Casino still enjoys a reputable market standing today. It should be noted that most online casinos don’t manage to operate beyond a decade and even if they do so, they don’t generate much revenue or interest. However, Karamba Casino broke the mold and manages to continuously generate impressive revenues and attract new customers on a daily basis.

Furthermore, the site is licensed by both the Malta Gambling Authority and the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, and it has held a good standing with both regulators since its inception almost two decades ago. The sire’s credentials create trust in its users and the colorful and lighthearted theme of the site keeps players in a good mood.

BONUSES

Despite being in the market for such a long time, Karamba Casino is still pretty generous with its bonuses. You get 20 free spins on the pokie Starburst when you register at Karamba. Additionally, the site also gives a 100% bonus on your first deposit, which is capped at $200.

The bonuses don’t stop there though. Fans of slots machines will be happy to know that Karamba has weekly free spins on the highest paying games. They also run a lot of different promotions regularly, giving users a better chance of winning more money.

GAMES

With more than 500 titles on its platform, the gaming portfolio on Karamba Casino is quite diverse. In addition to a wide range of slot games, players can also choose among a range of table games including blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and , of course, poker. Players don’t need to worry about being restricted to a single developer either as the site has a long list of developers on its panel including NetEnt, Microgaming (Quickfire), Playson, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming, Booongo, Gaming1, 2 By 2, Realistic Games, and Red Rake Gaming.

Players also have the option of live gaming if they’re playing Blackjack, Roulette, French Roulette, Immersive Roulette, Baccarat, Baccarat Squeeze, and Dream Catcher.

ACCESSIBILITY

Rather than going with the route of developing a standalone app for each and every operating system in the market, Karamba Casino chose to optimize its website to be fully mobile functional. Users on Android, Apple, and Windows platforms just need to visit the site using their mobile browser. Rather than install an app and use up memory and deal with ads, you can just access it directly using a browser.

The site’s performance is also quite smooth. A majority of the games, along with live gaming, are available on the site and users can deposit and withdraw money from their mobile as well.

PAYMENT METHODS

Having such a long standing in the market, it’s no surprise that Karamba Casino does not limit its payment options. Users have a long list of options at their disposal, making the process convenient and building trust by letting users choose what method they would prefer. For deposits, players can choose between Visa, MasterCard, Entropay, NETELLER, Skrill, Trustly, Sofort, ecoPayz, Zimpler, Euteller, Eps, Bank transfer, and Paysafe cards.

For withdrawals, options are somewhat limited but still a lot more than what the competition offers. Players have the option to go with Visa, MasterCard, Entropay, NETELLER, Skrill, Trustly, ecoPayz, and bank transfers.