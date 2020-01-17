When someone is looking for a gemstone, there are a lot of factors to consider. These can significantly impact the overall quality of the gemstone.

When someone is looking to purchase jewelry, the quality of the gemstone is incredibly important. While there are many different types of gemstones, even within a single category, such as an aquamarine gemstone, there can be a wide range in the quality of the jewel. By understanding how to evaluate the quality of a gemstone, everyone will have the tools necessary to make an educated purchase.

First, think about how the gem has been both cut and cleaned. Even the most wonderful of jewels will initially look rough and unattractive around the edges. Therefore, when looking for a March birthstone, think about how the jewel as been processed. Some gems are easy to cut because the bonds between the layers are weak. On the other hand, other jewels have a very complex structure and are harder to cut. The cutting and cleaning process can impact the final quality of the jewel itself.

For example, a checkerboard cut is used to cut the jewel with a variety of square panels around the edges. In contrast, a rose cut is used to cut and polish the curved areas of the stone into a certain shape with a rounded top and flat bottom. Another common cut is called the brilliant cut, in which the stone is cut into two cones that face each other. The cut will impact the appearance of the stone.

Next, take a magnifying glass and look for blemishes. The perfect gemstone is not going to have any blemishes at all; however, gemstones are going to span the spectrum. If there is an imperfection present, this is going to impact the value of the gem. Some gems are designed so that their blemishes are easy to hide. Be sure to look at each gem closely.

Finally, be sure to ask how much the jewel weighs. This is typically quantified in terms of carats. One carat is typically around 200 grams. The heavier the gemstone, the more expensive it is going to be, on average; however, other qualities, such as the color and cut of the stone, will also impact the value of the gemstone.

These are only a few of the many factors that people need to consider when they are looking for a gemstone. There are lots of options to choose from and some gemstones are of a higher quality than others. Therefore, be sure to work with a trustworthy and dependable professional when it comes to looking for gemstones. This will help everyone end up with the right jewel for their needs.