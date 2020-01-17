As we inch closer to 2020,one of the most intriguing compounds in the health and beauty industries is cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD.

CBD has more uses than any other herbal extract, and the health claims continue to circulate in the DIY health sector, particularly when it comes to managing conditions such as pain, inflammation, and even skin disorders.

So, in case you have plans to examine this hemp extract, this article is a good place to start.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol is extracted from hemp as an individual compound, and it has properties that make it different from other cannabinoids in hemp. CBD is extracted from the leaves, stalks, and buds; and sometimes from hemp seeds as well.

How Does CBD Work?

CBD may be used quite effectively to manage common ailments and although we’re still a long way from understanding the full range of conditions that can be treated – or the mechanisms that cause such a diverse range of effects, the medical community is pretty convinced of the value of this compound for self-medication.

To give you an idea of how CBD can be used to improve human health, here’s a quick breakdown of some of the most common benefits.

Relieves Pain and Inflammation

Pain is one of the most common reasons for people using CBD products today, and part of what makes people seek alternative treatments (instead of using pharmaceutical NSAIDs) is the side effects. CBD has the ability to reduce pain and inflammation without polluting the liver, or causing any major side effects.

Reduced Risk of Diabetes and Obesity

There is a significant body of research centered around CBD and its effect on metabolism and insulin function. Cannabidiol may be used to control insulin sensitivity in people who are susceptible to type 2 diabetes; and because of its ability to boost metabolic function, CBD can be useful in managing or preventing obesity and diabetes.

Reduced Risk of Cancer

Cannabis contains a strong antioxidant property that may help to reduce the buildup of free radicals in the body. Both CBD and THC can be used for this effect; but CBD has the added benefit of preventing nausea, which is useful for patients taking cancer medication.

Helps With Neurological Disorders

Cannabidiol has shown great promise as treatment for neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, MS, and epilepsy. A good example of this is the FDA-approved CBD drug called Epidiolex, which is used to treat epilepsy.

Improve Localized Skin Conditions

The rise of CBD products in the skincare industry is testament to the effectiveness of cannabidiol in treating mild skin disorders such as rashes, pimples; and prevention of conditions such as acne and psoriasis.

Helpswith Anxiety Relief

Anybody who’s used cannabis to treat anxiety eventually learns that THC can cause extreme anxiety – even though the CBD present in cannabis can sometimes cause you to feel calm. The solution, it seems, is to use CBD its own because it is cannabidiol that causes you to feel calm when you smoke or ingest weed. CBD makes it easier to manage different forms of anxiety including generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, and even PTSD. You will find quite a bit of research on CBD and anxiety on the internet, and most of the studies show excellent results especially for people who experience bouts of anxiety when faced with the prospect of addressing an audience.

CBD For Treating PMS

Period pain is a problem for millions of women across the world, and treatment often involves a bunch of hit-and-miss medications that obviously don’t work for everyone. But CBD may be more effective at regulating hormonal function to prevent cramps and mood swings during PMS. Its effect on the endocrine system makes it ideal for keeping the balance that’s needed in the human endocannabinoid system – and the best part is that CBD doesn’t interfere with normal hormone function. Instead, it creates better conditions in some of the most complex physiological processes; and this improves your ability to maintainhomeostasis.

Final Word on CBD

Cannabidiol is still being studied for its effect on many of these conditions; and although there is a general consensus within the within the medical establishment that CBD can treat these particular conditions, we don’t recommend that anybody stop taking medication in favor of CBD.

Always consult a health expert before using supplements, especially of you have a pre-existing medical condition.

About the author

As a nature/natural-living enthusiast and passionate researcher with ten years in the cannabis industry, Kelsi enjoys playing her part to educate the world on the benefits of alternative health and medication options