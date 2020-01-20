More and more people are vaping nowadays. Howver, there are some dangers when it comes to smoking a vape pen.

(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) -- There has been plenty of talk in the press about vaping-related lung diseases, but what is the truth behind the story? We will give you some of the facts that should alleviate any worries you have about vaping, and whether it will affect you in a similar fashion.

Who Is Affected?

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported more than 2600 cases – confirmed and probable – of ‘severe acute respiratory distress syndrome’ associated with vaping products. These cases are spread across all 50 states of the USA, and among them are no fewer than 57 deaths, which may be related to vaping. Should you stop vaping, and what is the situation overall?

Should You Stop Vaping?

It is a fact that the lung injuries are among patients who have been using illegal, black market THC vaping cartridges. These are not sold legally by licensed vape retailers. If you have bought any products through such illicit sources, you are advised to get rid of them straight away, and certainly do not use them. In October, 2019, the CDC issued this comment:

“The latest national and state findings suggest products containing THC, particularly those obtained off the street or from other informal sources (e.g. friends, family members, illicit dealers), are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak.”

It is clear, then, that as long as you are vaping legally-obtained products, you can carry on safely as there is no known risk to you. Indeed, if you want to get the benefit from the CBD or THC，vaporizer by using the dab wax pen will be a safer option now. Buy cannabis or wax concentration from your local pharmacy or well-known store. In order to avoid the risk of uncertainty brought by thick oil bought outside.

What are the Causes?

A number of possible substances have been identified as the cause of the lung disease injuries. Among these is vitamin E oil, which the CDC identified in November 2019 as being a ‘very strong culprit of concern’. This substance seems to have been found by various authorities in illegal vaping products analysed and tested, and appears to represent a direct link between the known cases and the purchase and use of illicit vape cartridges.

The initial news of the outbreak – which has been ongoing for some months – led to great concern among the vaping industry as a whole, as it is one that is fast-growing, and that employs increasing numbers of people in regulated, licensed growers and retailers, aiming to supply safe products to those who enjoy vaping.

Symptoms To Look For

Even if you have not knowingly used an illicit vape product, you may have borrowed from a friend or family member in recent days. If so, you need to be on the lookout for the following symptoms: dizziness, shortness of breath, weariness, nausea and overall weakness. Each of these, or any combined, can indicate lung problems, and if experienced you should see a doctor straight away, and if possible take with you the vape device you used.

Conclusion

Quite simply, the outbreak of lung diseases is clearly directly linked to illicit black market sales of THC products, which are not licensed for sale in the regulated retailers. Therefore, if you wish to vape, buy only from a reputable and licensed seller or grower, do not share or borrow a vape device, and be aware of the possible symptoms if you have borrowed recently. It is safe to vape as long as you stick to the legal products.