(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) -- Most of the traders use the IQ Option account at the beginning. This kind of account is called the demo account. This version is free, where you do not need any initial deposit. There is no time limit for the demo account. IQ Option is known for the demo account. And it takes only a few seconds to open a demo account. What you need is your email address and password. You don't need any type of payment for the deposit. It's free. And demo accounts are exciting. We are going to make you know about how to open a free demo account.

What is the IQ Option demo account?

Mainly you will find two types of accounts on the IQ Option. One type is the real account, and the other type is known as the demo account. The demo account is known as a great trading feature. This account ti's free. So many traders use it. Once a user enters into the IQ Option website, the user will be asked to open a free or real IQ Option account. The traders have to sign in on the trading platform through google+.

Among the traders, the IQ Option account is so popular. Because through this account, they can start their trading. It is important to note that the IQ Option demo account is free. A free demo account is a huge thing for the traders. As a trader, you are allowed to try the trading. There is no risk at the mobile app demo. As a trader, you should be able to use a demo account.

How to open a demo account?

If you are introduced to a new broker IQ Option, you will be captivated. Once you are trading on IQ Option, it will be your favorite. The Demo account that is free of charge is one of the amazing things about IQ Option — now thinking about how to open an IQ Option demo account? The process to open an account is easy. Have you seen how to open an account on other brokers? You have to follow the same process. You can register very quickly. It will take a few minutes to register for the free account.

Now, do you want to know how to open your demo IQ Option account? Here is the way that how you can try out your free account. It is better if you practice before you open the demo account.

You will find an option to open an account with IQ Option. Then you have to fill two white boxes. In the first box, you have to give your email address. In the second box, enter your password. Remember your password well. Once you have confirmed your password, press enters or Open an account for free. You will be directly taken to the trading page automatically. You will get a confirmation link. You have to open the email and click on the link.

Risk warning:

Once you are done with opening your account, you have to confirm the risks involved in trading. There will be written detail, and you have to agree. Find the I have read and understand and click on it. Then you can start trading.

Select the demo account:

You will find a window at this step. There you will see an option if you like to trade on the demo account or a real account. You have to choose the left one. The left one is to start trading on a practice account.

Start trading:

Its time for trading. Now you can start trading. When you want to switch from the real money mode to the demo mode, you just have to click on the upper right. Click on the current account balance or the practice account.

What can you do with the demo account?

With the demo account, you can do upward and downward trades. You can bet on the rise or fall of assets. You can be done this operation clucking the up or the down button on the right side.

You can see a list of positions. If you want to open a position, if you want to buy a position, the option will remain in the list of positions till it expires. On the left side of the display, there are open positions. You can give access to it from there.

Whenever you are trading, it is recorded. So you can see the history of the operations later. All your trades are registered. The trading history is on the left side of the display. You can access the account when you want.

You are allowed to access the market news with the demo account. You can know about the quality this service. The market news concentrates on the instruments to trade on demo mode.

Here you go to open your demo account on IQ Option. I hope that you have understood all the steps to open a demo account.