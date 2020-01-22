B2BinPay is one of the industry’s leading cryptocurrency payment solutions, providing a secure and reliable payment infrastructure

B2BinPay is one of the industry’s leading cryptocurrency payment solutions, providing a secure and reliable payment infrastructure for the needs of merchants and enterprises in the ever-expanding world of crypto payments. B2BinPay allows merchants and enterprises to receive, exchange and accept a multitude of the most popular and liquid cryptocurrencies in just minutes.





Through its in-house developed cryptocurrency payment technology solution, B2BinPay services a vast range of clients including forex brokers, cryptocurrency exchanges, hedge funds, online stores and other merchants, enabling cryptocurrency payments via a blockchain-based payment gateway.





Features on offer include low transaction fees, no recurring fees, no hidden charges, real-time balance/transaction history, downloadable reports and secure checkout, culminating in an offering that currently processes millions of dollars worth of payments for clients each month.

B2BinPay is also the ideal solution for Enterprise clients who are able to receive, store and send a large range of virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Monero. This highly secure, reliable and scalable wallet solution from a reputable, industry-leading cryptocurrency payment provider enables global transactions between parties for a fraction of the cost of traditional online payment gateways.

The following features are on offer for Merchants and Enterprises:

Merchants Solution





✔Accept Crypto and get paid in Crypto or Fiat

✔No recurring fees or hidden charges

✔Very low processing fee of 0.5%

✔Downloadable reports, real-time balance and transaction history

✔Real-time exchange rates

✔Secure checkout

✔Sandbox available

✔Merchant Tools





Merchant tools including plugins offer the fastest and safest integration for businesses to connect, allowing them to receive payments with ease and make Crypto-to-Cash settlements with protection from market volatility.

Enterprise Solution

✔Cryptocurrency wallets for Brokers, Exchanges, etc.

✔Automatic withdrawals for your client

✔Major coins, stablecoins & tokens supported

✔Transaction history with transparent fees

✔Advanced real-time reports

✔Secure API and sandbox environment

✔The lowest fees in the industry





Transactions & Fees





Service is highly automated highest transaction speeds and can be connected via API in less than an hour. In terms of fees, traditional PSPs can charge upwards of 4% for payment processing. In addition, when a merchant accepts payment on its website using this method, 10% – 15% of the amount freezes as a rolling reserve for at least 6 months.





B2BinPay however just charges 0.5% on incoming payments, with outgoing payments free of charge, offering an attractive and cost-effective solution for merchants as well as end users.