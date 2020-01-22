Storms are considered one of the most damaging natural phenomena that anyone can witness. Through the years people were inventing and creating lots of things to keep them safe from storms.

Storms are considered one of the most damaging natural phenomena that anyone can witness. Through the years people were inventing and creating lots of things to keep them safe from storms and to reduce their damage or even prevent it. One of the latest ways of protection from storms is the rolling shutter. The rolling shutter is considered the most updated version of storm protection shutters. You are asking yourself some questions about rolling shutters right now I suppose. Well, in this article we shall answer all the questions that came across your mind and tell you all about this type which as mentioned before is the latest in shutters of storm protection. We will know what retractable screens are exactly, what it is made of and how it helps in protecting people and their homes from storms.

1-What is a rolling shutter?

A rolling shutter is a hinged panel that can be rolled automatically or by hand. We use them instead of windows for protection.

2-What rolling shutters are made of?

Well, rolling shutters are usually made from different materials. The most important thing about the material is that it must be strong enough to handle the toughest storms. The material should also be hard to secure what is behind it whether they were people or objects. One of the material that can be used for making rolling shutters is Stainless Steel. Another material is Aluminum.

3-How does rolling shutters help in protection?

Well, to answer this question we need to think more than once about everything a rolling shutter can do and to be more specific we need to think how it prevents the damage. We shall know all of this through the following points.

*They are permanent

Rolling shutters are not like storm panels that were used before creating this type of hinged panels. Rolling shutters are permanent and they can live for a very long time unlike storm panels. The reason behind that is that the material they are made of is a lot better and harder. The quality of the metal is harder and that plays a huge role in making them permanent.

*Easy to use

Rolling shutters are very easy to use because you either use a crank to open them or if they are more advanced you probably would only need a remote control. A remote control, only a remote control can you imagine! That easiness. Well, perhaps that is why we call them the latest in shutters for storm protection. Truly technology is a living miracle and rolling shutters are part of this living miracle.

*Their price is nice

Rolling shutters are ranging in price from perhaps 20$ to 30$ per square foot of window space. This price is mainly the assigned price among most of companies that word and trade in this type of shutters. Based on the quality of the rolling shutter and its effectiveness this price would be nothing compared to the price afforded if a damage happen to your home. Having this type of shutters will save your life and even your money. It is as if you are investing in a project and you keep winning.

*They are considered the toughest and the most effective

Well, as I mentioned before the material used in producing this type of shutters is hard enough to make it survive the toughest storms ever. They are also considered the most effective ones as they are capable of keeping not only the storm damage outside, but also they keep the noise outside. Probably some people would buy them only to keep the noise out not just the storms, and here lays the beauty of being the most effective.

Conclusion

The world is moving ahead and the main reason behind that is technology. Technology makes us always looking for what is better and that is why we update our ways of protection daily. Rolling shutters are the latest form of our updated shutters for storm protection. They are considered the latest for reasons like their toughness, price and being both effective and permanent. They are the best solution to protect yourself, home, belongings and family from the danger of storms and its unbearable damage.