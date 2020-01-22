Are you planning your next trek? Clueless about how and what to pack for it? Here is some advice for you.

Well, this ultimate backpacking guide will answer most of your questions regarding what items are best while you trek, which hiking gears are essential and which ones you should buy already.

Let’s get you prepared for your next adventure!

Although most of the stuff that you might need on your trek depends on the type of trek or hike you are taking up, there are few general tips for backpacking that must be kept in mind to enjoy the trek.

Since you’re going to carry and fit all the items into your backpack, you must ensure the backpacking gear that you choose is compact and lightweight. That’s the reason, with few exceptions, why it’s not practical to repurpose your car camping gear.

Let’s begin with all the general and primary things to pack while getting ready for the trek:

Tent: While choosing a tent, always invest in the one which is rated for all three seasons (summer, spring, and fall). However, if you’re a pro hiker and like to go mountaineering as well, you can go for a four-season tent too.

What to check out in a tent while purchasing?

Livability, ease of installation, access and interior space

The extra weight you will have to carry

Its construction in relation to weather conditions

Capacity, how many people it can sleep

Tip: Be open to sharing your tent; as a two-person tent will weigh less and be economical as compared to a one-person tent.

Backpack: As you’re going to wear it almost all day while trekking, when you buy a backpack, you must ensure to check it for comfortability. Put some weight into it - around 30 pounds - and see how it feels on the hips and the shoulders. If it doesn’t make you slouch or strain your back, then it’s probably fine for your next backpacking trip. Further, when you shop for backpacks in stores, you can ask the REI backpack specialist to measure your torso so that you can find a bag that fits you properly.

Tip: Don’t ever get tempted by an ultralight model of backpacks, as they’ll not offer enough padding and hence will lack in its supportive structure.

Kitchen Supplies: We all love to eat while we trek, but the food often weighs you down. Packing food is a skill that takes time and experience to master. If you go by the books, opting for high-calorie food, and lightweight items are the best to keep. You must also keep limited plates, cups, pans, utensils so that you can cook and eat your planned meals.

Don’t forget to keep a tiny towel; it might come in handy for a lot of tasks.

Tip: You can also pack a few free-dried meals and snacks for the trip. But make sure they should not be very high in sodium/sugar.

Clothing & Shoes: When choosing the clothes and shoes for a trek, you must make sure that you’ve chosen the right product and not packed way too many of them. Most people tend to buy new hiking clothes for their trekking, but that’s not always required; many a time, your fitness wear can do just fine. The apparel made of quick-drying and moisture-wicking fabrics such as polyester and nylon are effective too.

Try grouping your clothing backpacking into layers:

Base Layers: the next to skin base layer (such as long underwears) is quite crucial as most hiking/trekking places have warm days and cold nights

the next to skin base layer (such as long underwears) is quite crucial as most hiking/trekking places have warm days and cold nights Hiking Layer: wear the right t-shirt, sun shirt, nylon pants and a sun hat.

wear the right t-shirt, sun shirt, nylon pants and a sun hat. Insulation: don’t forget to put on a puffy vest, jacket, lightweight pullover, warm hat, and gloves too.

don’t forget to put on a puffy vest, jacket, lightweight pullover, warm hat, and gloves too. Rainwear: It’s essential to bring a waterproof jacket. It can come in handy if it rains and can also protect you from insect bites.

While trekking or hiking, your shoes or boots are most crucial for pulling off a successful trip. You must also ensure to wear synthetic or wool socks.

Tip: Choosing the right tactical gear for clothes and shoes can also come handy as they’re lightweight and created for rough use in challenging situations. Most experts recommend them for best in safety and survival.

Addition Tip: The Rule of Three

Just as photography has the rule of thirds, you can follow the rule of three while you trek.

The rule of three means that you won’t take more than three pieces of the same item. For instance, if you carry three pairs of socks, you can easily manage your whole trek in three pairs by wearing one during the day, changing the second pair while camping and the third next morning. You can wash the first pair in the morning and leave them dangling off your backpack all day to dry. Follow this rule for any necessary item such as underwear, t-shirts and several others.

All the best for your backpacking!

Happy Trekking :)